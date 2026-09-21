TALES FROM THE CRYPT's Iconic Crypt Keeper Announced as The Official Host of AMC Global Media's 30th Anniversary Celebration of FearFest

AMC Global Media have announced that the Crypt Keeper, the iconic host from the Tales of the Crypt franchise, will host the 30th Anniversary celebration of their annual Fearfest.

Horror veteran Greg Nicotero is directing new Crypt Keeper segments for the marathon, bringing fresh content (as fresh as a ghoul can be) from the classic character back to the screen. The event begins on October 1st and features over 650 hours of horror programming. The lineup includes the premieres of new series YAGA and The Terror: Devil In Silver.

October is shaping up to be a busy month for horror fans. Check out the main programming events in the gallery below, including a pic of the Crypt Keeper in his new duds, spinning wax and drinking cocktails.

Seems on brand to us.

WELCOME, BOILS AND GHOULS! TALES FROM THE CRYPT’S ICONIC “CRYPT KEEPER” TO HOST 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF AMC GLOBAL MEDIA’S ANNUAL “FEARFEST” HORROR AND GENRE PROGRAMMING EVENT “The Walking Dead” Director and Special Effects Master Greg Nicotero to Direct “Crypt Keeper” Segments Featuring All-New, Reimagined Puppet, Marking the First New “Crypt Keeper” Content in 30 Years Presenting Sponsor BACARDÍ Rum Returns for the Milestone Month-Long Celebration that Features Over 650 Hours of Classic Horror Films, New Series, Specials and More, Including Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th and Final Destination Franchises; Stephen King Library; and New Series Premieres The Terror: Devil In Silver and YAGA AMC Global Media today announced that the Crypt Keeper, the underground icon from the beloved 90s cult classic Tales From the Crypt voiced by John Kassir, will be the official host of this year’s “FearFest” to mark the 30th anniversary of the epic horror celebration. With presenting sponsor BACARDÍ Rum returning for a second year, the long-running annual horror and genre programming event, featuring over 650 hours of iconic horror films, franchises, new series, specials and more, kicks off Thursday, October 1 on AMC and AMC+. Famed special effects master, AMC’s longtime creative partner and The Walking Dead director, Greg Nicotero (Creepshow, Guts & Glory) re-created the legendary puppet for a ghoulish refresh, leveraging his expertise in practical effects and creature design to update the Crypt Keeper’s signature look, movement and personality for today’s audiences. In collaboration with AMC Global Media’s Content Room, the company’s in-house branded entertainment studio, Nicotero direced the Crypt Keeper segments for “FearFest” with Kassir providing the signature cackle and wit that cemented the Crypt Keeper’s legacy. “What a great honor and privilege to re-create this iconic character and get a chance to revisit some of his clever quips and puns with John Kassir again reprising his role,” said Nicotero. “Having the chance to re-create Kevin Yagher’s amazing puppet at my studio KNB EFX and get the opportunity to ‘direct him’ in a series of FearFest spots was like going back in time and I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.” “FearFest has long been one of AMC’s most beloved horror traditions, and we couldn’t be happier to resurrect the Crypt Keeper as this year’s master of ‘scary-monies’ as we celebrate 30 years of FearFest. Revived by Greg Nicotero, a master of special effects and genre storytelling, the Crypt Keeper will give fans a fresh and wickedly fun gateway into our incredible horror library,” said Kim Granito, chief marketing officer for AMC Global Media. “We’re also proud to partner once again with Bacardi, a brand that perfectly complements FearFest and our celebration of the spirit, creativity and community of horror fandom.” “With the iconic Bat at the heart of our brand and ‘Do What Moves You’ grounded in freedom and self-expression, BACARDÍ Rum has an authentic connection to Halloween - a moment when people are encouraged to transform, express themselves and celebrate,” said Lisa Pfenning, Vice President of BACARDÍ in North America. “As we return for our second year as presenting sponsor of FearFest, we’re thrilled to celebrate its 30th anniversary and welcome the Crypt Keeper back into the spotlight as the ultimate ghost with the most. We’re honoring everything fans love about this horror icon while bringing his signature humor and mischievous spirit to a new generation.” In addition to marathons of Tales from the Crypt, “FearFest” programming highlights include seasonal favorites and nostalgic franchises such as Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Final Destination, Insidious and the Stephen King library including It (2017), IT the mini-series, The Shining, Misery and Christine, as well as the AMC premiere of The Terror: Devil In Silver, AMC+’s new supernatural thriller YAGA, starring Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Films, Humans), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek, The Vampire Lestat) and Hudson Williams (Heated Rivalry), plus themed marathons, such as “Fear the 80s” (Silver Bullet, Christine, Poltergeist, etc.), “Creature Feature” (Tremors, Lake Placid, Pet Sematary, etc.) and more. The full “FearFest” schedule can be found at AMC.com/FearFest26. Original and exclusive programming highlights for “FearFest” on AMC and AMC+ include: