Venice 2026 Review: LOVERS IN THE BLUE NIGHT, Tender Social Drama Caught in Its Own Emotional Web

Anuparna Roy’s second feature Lovers in the Blue Night follows her Venice-awarded Songs of Forgotten Trees, and expands her interest in migrants and working-class lives into a four-part constellation of frustrated intimacies.

Set within Mumbai’s nocturnal economy, the film revolves around people whose emotional needs have become entangled with the practical business of survival. Each wants to be recognized by another person, yet every potential connection is compromised by secrecy, misunderstanding, or material dependence.

At the center are Karim (Pritam Pilania) and Ameena (Neelima Sharma), a married couple seeking different forms of desire and attention. Karim married Ameena after floods consumed her village, largely out of pity. He is a closeted gay man, while Ameena works in a bar and longs for the tenderness and physical contact absent from her marriage.

Karim becomes drawn to Sukka (Bhushan Shimpi), a small-time thief attempting to escape the social gravity of caste. Ameena invests her hopes in a series of mysterious letters, imagining an unseen correspondent capable of offering the emotional attention she has been denied.

Roy places these parallel desires beside one another without making them equivalent. Karim’s secrecy is conditioned by the danger attached to queer intimacy in India, while Sukka’s ambitions are marked by caste, and Ameena’s longing emerges from abandonment within an already unequal marriage. Personal frustration drives each character to seek what has been missing from their life, in an intimacy drama set against an unfavorable social and economic backdrop.

Lovers in the Blue Night gradually turns into a melodrama of errors. Karim joins Sukka’s group of thieves, robbing wealthy households, and taking showers in their victims’ bathrooms during the burglaries, primarily to remain close to Sukka.

Ameena mistakenly comes to believe that Omran (Jatin Sarin), the pimp at the bar where she works, is the author of the love letters and begins falling for him. Yet the mistake does more than deceive her. Omran chooses not to correct the misunderstanding and instead takes advantage of Ameena’s deepening longing for affection.

The four-character structure also allows Roy to treat loneliness as a social network. At the bar, Ameena sells the illusion of intimacy, acting as a temporary companion, doubling as a sex phone operator to drunken patrons seeking sexual and non-sexual conversation. It is intimacy as a service, until one patron crosses the boundary in a delusional outburst and begins sending her dramatic love letters.

Karim trades his day job as a rodent controller for raids on apartments, largely to remain closer to Sukka. Sukka, meanwhile, has a wife and a child on the way, yet allows himself to become entangled with Karim, who has miscalculated the situation.

Roy’s political strategy is to locate large forces within small emotional arrangements. Climate displacement enters through the flood that destroys Ameena’s village. Caste shapes Sukka’s desperation to reinvent himself. Patriarchy circumscribes Ameena’s choices, while compulsory heterosexuality traps both her and Karim in a marriage that cannot fulfill either of them.

Migration amplifies every vulnerability by stripping the characters of stable communities and leaving them to negotiate belonging through provisional alliances. Cinematographer Debjit Samanta punctuates the otherwise closely framed character study with occasional dreamlike images.

The Blue Night bar emerges as the film’s gravitational center, where several fates converge, captured through intriguing overhead compositions and gliding camera movements. For the most part, however, Samanta keeps the characters enclosed within tight frames, emphasizing the physical and emotional restrictions surrounding them.

Although class and social status determine the characters’ trajectories, the film’s pathos occasionally tips into melodrama, particularly during the confrontations between Ameena and Karim, and between Karim and Sukka. Roy pushes the social-realist drama into the background to make the characters’ yearning for connection and intimacy painfully palpable.

At times, however, the pacing drifts into prolonged contemplative passages that appear to insist upon reflection rather than allowing it to arise naturally. Roy avoids the familiar poverty-porn tendencies of social-realist cinema, refusing to reduce her working-class characters to passive illustrations of deprivation.

Economic precarity remains central, but Karim, Ameena, Sukka, and Omran are also allowed contradictory desires, compromised choices, and private fantasies. Their circumstances determine the limits of their freedom without entirely defining their emotional lives.

The film’s overlapping relationships, however, become a double-edged device. As the characters repeatedly exchange objects of desire and imagined affection, their romantic entanglements occasionally distract from, rather than deepen, the film’s examination of economic suffering. The emotional register can grow heavy, while the pacing sometimes settles into extended contemplative passages that seem designed to force the audience to ponder the characters’ fates.

In this respect, Lovers in the Blue Night avoids one of the common pitfalls of social-realist drama while remaining firmly rooted in the tradition. Samanta resists fully aestheticizing Mumbai at night, fleeting gestures toward a neo-noir atmosphere surface, only for the film to return to a closer and more sober mode of observation.

Lovers in the Blue Night is as an empathetic and politically conscious, if uneven, drama.