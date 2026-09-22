DEAD MEDIA: Adult Swim And Rifftrax Writer Joseph Scrimshaw Has Launched Leg Two of its Nationwide Theatrical Roadshow
The era of physical bonus features is returning to screens.
Indie horror-comedy Dead Media, written and directed by Adult Swim and Rifftrax writer Joseph Scrimshaw, has launched Leg Two of its nationwide theatrical roadshow. The low-budget project is receiving positive reviews from genre critics for its script, cosmic-horror framing, and sharp wit.
A love letter to '90s cult cinema, Dead Media follows a young woman and her Gen X uncle who attempt to stream a lost '90s horror flick. Instead, they are forced to watch it on a cursed DVD player—only to find that the physical bonus features, deleted scenes, and monsters materialize inside their living room.
The film features an ensemble cast, starring James Urbaniak (The Venture Bros.), Sammi-Jack Martincak, Sam Landman, Jessica Fenton, and Anna Sundberg.
To promote the release, Scrimshaw is traveling across the U.S. for a micro-cinema roadshow tour. Each screening features live director introductions, tour merchandise, and Q&A sessions.
Antenna Releasing will debut a limited traditional theatrical expansion on October 2, 2026, followed by a wide VOD digital streaming release on October 23, 2026.
The second leg only just began this week. Tickets are available through local participating box offices.
A film by Joseph ScrimshawDEAD MEDIAExecutive Produced by Joe Lynch (SUITABLE FLESH, MAYHEM)DEAD MEDIA follows the tale of a troubled young woman named Maggie who is just trying to enjoy movie night with her two best friends. After scrolling through titles, they try to stream a long-lost '90s horror cult-classic, NIGHT OF THE LURCHERS. Before they get far, Maggie's lonely super-fan uncle drops by with a DVD for the gang to experience the film in all of it's bloody, bonus content-loaded glory.Digging into the physical media, they discover the disc is haunted - and horrors of the film start to materialize in their living room.DEAD MEDIA isn't just an exciting homage to horror and cult cinema, but a love letter to the bygone era of DVD bonus features. Eschewing the tropes of traditional genre fare, Joseph Scrimshaw's feature debut is simultaneously a fun, inventive creature feature and an emotionally resonant, thought-provoking character piece.DEAD MEDIA Theatrical Roadshowwith writer/director Joseph Scrimshaw in attendance!Sept. 18 - Birmingham, AL - Sidewalk Cinema @ 10:00PMSept. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Tara Theatre @ 7:00PMSept. 22 - Austin, TX - Violet Crown Cinema @ 7:00PMSept. 23 - Dallas, TX - Violet Crown Cinema @ 7:00PMSept. 24 - Houston, TX - River Oaks Houston @ 7:45PMSept. 27 - New York City, NY - Low Cinema @ 2:00PMSept. 27 - New York City, NY - Cinema Village @ 8:00PMSept. 29 - Portland, OR - Living Room Theaters @ 7:00PMSept. 30 - San Francisco, CA - ATA (Artists' Television Access) @ 7:00PMOct. 2 - Palm Springs, CA - Festival Theaters @ 7:30PMOct. 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Whammy Analog @ 4:00PMWriter/Director: Joseph ScrimshawCast: Sammi-Jack Martinack, Sam Landman, James Urbaniak, Jessica Fenton, Anna SundbergProducers: Vincent Rutherford, Joseph ScrimshawExecutive Producer: Joe LynchComposer: Tony ThaxtonCinematographer: Matthias Schubert
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.