DEAD MEDIA: Adult Swim And Rifftrax Writer Joseph Scrimshaw Has Launched Leg Two of its Nationwide Theatrical Roadshow

The era of physical bonus features is returning to screens.

Indie horror-comedy Dead Media, written and directed by Adult Swim and Rifftrax writer Joseph Scrimshaw, has launched Leg Two of its nationwide theatrical roadshow. The low-budget project is receiving positive reviews from genre critics for its script, cosmic-horror framing, and sharp wit.

A love letter to '90s cult cinema, Dead Media follows a young woman and her Gen X uncle who attempt to stream a lost '90s horror flick. Instead, they are forced to watch it on a cursed DVD player—only to find that the physical bonus features, deleted scenes, and monsters materialize inside their living room.

The film features an ensemble cast, starring James Urbaniak (The Venture Bros.), Sammi-Jack Martincak, Sam Landman, Jessica Fenton, and Anna Sundberg.

To promote the release, Scrimshaw is traveling across the U.S. for a micro-cinema roadshow tour. Each screening features live director introductions, tour merchandise, and Q&A sessions.

Antenna Releasing will debut a limited traditional theatrical expansion on October 2, 2026, followed by a wide VOD digital streaming release on October 23, 2026.

The second leg only just began this week. Tickets are available through local participating box offices.