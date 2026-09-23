ONCE UPON A TIME IN TEXAS Trailer: The Reimagined Restoration of a 15-Year Old Western in Theaters This October (Exclusive)

We have your exclusive first look at the trailer for Tanner Beard's Once Upon a Time in Texas, a reimagined restoration of a film he made fifteen years ago, The Legend of Hell’s Gate: An American Conspiracy.

What started as a restoration of the original film, in time for its fifteenth anniversary, took on a whole life of its own. Fifteen years after directing The Legend of Hell’s Gate: An American Conspiracy, Tanner Beard expanded an anniversary restoration into a completely revamped version of the Western film. By shooting new backlot footage, restoring deleted scenes, adding new characters, upgrading visual effects, and commissioning a fresh score, Beard realized his definitive vision through a unique collaboration with his younger self.

Yep. Beard done did a George Lucas. So before you skip ahead, watch the trailer, and think, "Golly. Pucci, Balfour and Thomas look great for their ages", know this is what you are looking at.

The epic narrative spans 1876 to 1905, following a man's search for his missing brother amidst the gunfights and betrayals of the Texas frontier, while weaving in historical legends like Doc Holliday, Bass Reeves, Belle Starr, and Jesse James.