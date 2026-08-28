Now Streaming: DARK MATTER S2, Here We Go Again

Want more parallel universes?

Dark Matter S2

The first episode of Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV. Subsequent episodes of the 10-episode season will premiere globally every Friday. All nine episodes of Season 1 are also available.

As I admitted in my review of the first season, I am not smart enough to grasp quantum mechanics. And the show had its good points: "Over the course of its nine episodes, the series proceeds to unpeel (slowly) many layers of its labyrinth mysteries, often taking the form of a thriller, with urgent editing and a clipped pace. Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly give beautifully-modulated performances, as does Alice Braga, whose role becomes more defined as the show progresses. ...

"In theory, that should be a refreshing change. The problem is that the characters are not sufficiently defined so as to resemble recognizable people. From an early point onward, the series is primarily concerned about action and movement, rather than why the characters behave as they do. Confusion reigns over both elements, so that the show becomes progressively more irritating, rather than intriguing and engrossing."

The show appeared to conclude after nine episodes, concluding with Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in a new world, along with their son, which is also where Blake Crouch's novel concludes. Ah, but this is television, and so Season 2 finds an alternate version of Joel Edgerton somehow finding the family in their beautiful world. Joel Edgerton has no choice but to kill the alternate Joel Edgerton, in part because the only thing that distinguishes them is their facial hair.

Thus, the family must go on the run again.

Even though all 10 episodes were made available in advance, I could only get through the first. Again, it looks gorgeous, and all the actors are very good. But I didn't really understand Season 1, and the promise that Joel Edgerton makes at the end of the episode, that they must keep running until they can finally extinguish the threat of more Joel Edgertons popping up at inconvenient times, is not terribly appealing to me.

Your mileage may vary.

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

