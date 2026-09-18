IN THE GRIP OF TERROR: Amicus Productions Returns to UK Cinemas With First New Feature in Forty Years
Amicus Productions is officially resurrecting its legendary portmanteau blueprint with In the Grip of Terror, the studio’s first new horror feature in over four decades. Hitting select UK cinema screens this October and November, this brand-new anthology links its sinister tales through a central framing story set inside a mysterious hospital run by cult icon Laurence R. Harvey (The Human Centipede II).
The film delivers a treat for vintage horror purists by adapting classic spine-chillers from masters of the macabre like H.P. Lovecraft, Ambrose Bierce, and E.F. Benson. It stars Golden Globe nominee Jane Merrow (Hands of the Ripper) alongside rising genre face Megan Tremethick.
This theatrical rollout also marks the launch of British Horror Studio Picture House. This new distribution arm already has plans in motion to bring these classic-style anthology scares to North American screens in 2027.
Amicus Productions was started in 1962 by American producers Milton Subotsky and Max Rosenberg at Shepperton Studios. They built the company to compete directly with Hammer Films, but chose to set their horror stories in contemporary British suburbs and offices rather than traditional Victorian castles.
The studio became famous for perfecting the "portmanteau" (anthology) format with films like Dr. Terror's House of Horrors and Tales from the Crypt. This multi-story structure allowed them to hire major stars like Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee for just a few days of filming, keeping budgets low while maintaining marquee appeal.
Amicus also produced several sci-fi adventure films before changing audience tastes forced the studio to close in 1977. Despite the shutdown, their structural formula remains a primary blueprint for modern horror anthologies.
Watch the trailer for In The Grip of Terror below.
AMICUS PRODUCTIONS RETURNS TO UK CINEMAS WITH IN THE GRIP OF TERRORAmicus Productions returns to British cinema screens after more than four decadesAmicus Productions is returning to UK cinemas with In the Grip of Terror, the first new Amicus horror feature in more than four decades.The announcement follows the release of the film’s official trailer, ahead of theatrical screenings across the UK this October and November.The theatrical rollout will begin in October with screenings at Lumière Cinema in Romford and The Northern Light Cinema in Sale, Greater Manchester, followed by confirmed dates at Peckhamplex in London and Southport Bijou Cinema. Further dates and participating venues across the UK will be announced shortly.The film stars Golden Globe nominee Jane Merrow (The Lion in Winter, Hands of the Ripper), cult horror icon Laurence R. Harvey (The Human Centipede II), and breakout British horror star Megan Tremethick, one of the leading faces of British Horror Studio’s new generation of films.The theatrical release also marks the launch of British Horror Studio Picture House, a new cinema distribution arm from British Horror Studio.The new division will handle theatrical releases for productions from British Horror Studio and its associated labels, alongside selected outside titles, with plans being developed to expand the model into North America during 2027.British Horror Studio founder and Amicus Productions president Lawrie Brewster said:“There are extraordinary filmmakers, writers and performers working in horror who rarely have the opportunity to see their work presented properly on a cinema screen. We want to build a practical route into theatres for distinctive work that puts story, atmosphere and personality first. Beginning with In the Grip of Terror, our ambition is to create a growing home in cinemas for voices and visions that audiences might otherwise never have the opportunity to discover.”Following In the Grip of Terror, the initial British Horror Studio Picture House slate will include Black Chariot, starring Laurence R. Harvey and Megan Tremethick; Spoiling You, starring Tremethick, Harvey and Stephen Kerr; and Mr Whispers, starring Tremethick alongside Novarro Ramon, Dorian Todd and Sam McMillan.Spoiling You previously drew more than two million views across social media following the release of its trailer.Further cinema dates for In the Grip of Terror and additional British Horror Studio Picture House announcements will follow.CONFIRMED UK SCREENINGS – IN THE GRIP OF TERRORLUMIÈRE CINEMA, ROMFORD9–15 October 2026Tickets and listings:THE NORTHERN LIGHT CINEMA, SALE, GREATER MANCHESTERWeek commencing 13 October 2026Exact screening date and time to be announced.Cinema information and tickets:PECKHAMPLEX, PECKHAM, LONDONMonday 2 November 2026 at 8:30pmTickets and listings:SOUTHPORT BIJOU CINEMA, SOUTHPORTThursday 19 November 2026Cinema information and tickets:Further UK screening dates will be announced.
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