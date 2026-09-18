IN THE GRIP OF TERROR: Amicus Productions Returns to UK Cinemas With First New Feature in Forty Years

Amicus Productions is officially resurrecting its legendary portmanteau blueprint with In the Grip of Terror, the studio’s first new horror feature in over four decades. Hitting select UK cinema screens this October and November, this brand-new anthology links its sinister tales through a central framing story set inside a mysterious hospital run by cult icon Laurence R. Harvey (The Human Centipede II).

The film delivers a treat for vintage horror purists by adapting classic spine-chillers from masters of the macabre like H.P. Lovecraft, Ambrose Bierce, and E.F. Benson. It stars Golden Globe nominee Jane Merrow (Hands of the Ripper) alongside rising genre face Megan Tremethick.

This theatrical rollout also marks the launch of British Horror Studio Picture House. This new distribution arm already has plans in motion to bring these classic-style anthology scares to North American screens in 2027.

Amicus Productions was started in 1962 by American producers Milton Subotsky and Max Rosenberg at Shepperton Studios. They built the company to compete directly with Hammer Films, but chose to set their horror stories in contemporary British suburbs and offices rather than traditional Victorian castles.

The studio became famous for perfecting the "portmanteau" (anthology) format with films like Dr. Terror's House of Horrors and Tales from the Crypt. This multi-story structure allowed them to hire major stars like Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee for just a few days of filming, keeping budgets low while maintaining marquee appeal.

Amicus also produced several sci-fi adventure films before changing audience tastes forced the studio to close in 1977. Despite the shutdown, their structural formula remains a primary blueprint for modern horror anthologies.

Watch the trailer for In The Grip of Terror below.