IT ENDS New Trailer: Now Playing in NY & LA, Opens Nationwide This Friday

Alex Ullom's indie thriller, It Ends, is now playing in theaters in New York and Los Angeles. It will open nation wide this weekend, so a new trailer was released today. Check it out below.

Some wrong turns last forever. A group of recent grads head out on a late night drive for grub, hoping to enjoy one final hangout before their paths diverge. Instead, they accidentally turn onto a never-ending, two-lane hellscape surrounded by untold horrors and cosmic forces beyond their understanding. Cramped together inside a Jeep Cherokee and with the miles stretching infinitely ahead, they face a choice: embrace their new existence or fight to escape it.

It may also be due for a bit of a reality check, as the trailers for It Ends, like everything else in movie land, is tailored to get you into a theater with busy edits and sound design. We are not saying do not go and see it, just, temper expectations.

Here is how Josh put it in his review out of SXSW.