GOODY GOODY: Trailer And Key Art Debut For Birthing Body Horror

Lulled into a necessary sense of comfort during a long home birth process, expecting parents and their midwife begin to realize something may be horribly wrong. A blizzard rages outside, trapping the family in their home as increasingly sinister complications arise.

There are definitely some doozies out there when it comes to horror flicks centered around giving birth. Writer and director Raymond Creamer is looking to add their name to that list with their flick, Goody Goody, streaming on Shudder on September 18th.

The trailer and key art debuted today. You will find the trailer down below.

Goody Goody stars Samantha Robinson, Zoe Renee, Colby Hollman, and Colleen Foy.