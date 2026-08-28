FILIPIÑANA Review: Rafael Manuel's Feature Redefines Must-See Filmmaking

There’s a moment in writer-director Rafael Manuel’s often brilliant, always enthralling feature debut, Filipiñana, an expansion of his award-winning 2021 short, where Clara (Carmen Castellanos), the American-born-and-raised niece of a wealthy Filipino businessman, Renato (Carlitos Siguion-Reyna), refuses to bend — or rather, break — the rules and accept a penalty in an otherwise meaningless game of golf.

Her personal, pink-clad caddie, Ina (Isabel Sicat), chides Clara for the latter's intransigence. Ina reminds Clara that her uncle regularly “bends” the rules (cheats), as do the other elites at the golf resort where the game unfolds.

For Clara, it’s a momentary, perhaps all-too-brief, moment of moral and ethical clarity: She recognizes the social, political, and cultural stratification of the golf club and resort as a real-world metaphor. The haves (elites) play golf at their leisure. In direct contrast, the have-nots, like Filipiñana’s central character, Isabel (Jorrybell Agoto), a newly arrived transplant from the rural north outside Mania, serve said elites without reservation or hesitation.

While Clara instinctively understands the economic disparities and inequality that operate to her benefit there and elsewhere, her disquiet isn’t enough to openly reject her uncle’s entreaties for Clara to join him in the Philippines, where, he repeatedly promises, a well-paid, well-respected position in his sporting equipment company, Golf Depot, awaits her. The promise of a higher socio-economic status than she currently has in the States gives Clara pause. It’s unclear, at least until Filipiniana’s final, devastating moments, whether Clara will accept her uncle’s offer and, with it, her place in a blatantly exploitative class system.

Isabel doesn’t live under any such illusions. She knows her place, both in general and in the country club/golf resort where she’s employed (the latter a metaphor for the former).

As a “tee-girl,” she’s meant to be nothing more than visual interest, a mute prop for visiting businessmen, some Filipino, some Chinese, some from other countries, who rely on Isabel and her co-workers to literally place golf balls on their respective tees, not, of course, because they can’t do it themselves, but because it represents a raw expression of power over the lowly tee-girls and, by extension, the Filipinos who cater to their every need, no matter how banal or insignificant.

Manuel imbues Isabel with a natural, if subdued, curiosity. Despite warnings about where she can go (i.e., nowhere near the actual golf greens), she bends, sometimes breaks the rules, scampering off unnoticed to retrieve a ripe mango from a tee. Later, when she’s entrusted with returning an errant golf club to the resort’s imperious director, Dr. Palanca (Teroy Guzman), she purposely wanders through the resort’s vast open and closed, unused, unoccupied spaces — the latter another indication of the economic disparities at play — using the golf club, itself a potent symbol of class exploitation, as an excuse to enter forbidden places.

What little we learn about Isabel arrives through bits of conversation dropped here and there. She’s far from a tabula rasa, however: Isabel is all of 17, entering her second week at the club-resort, an economic refugee due to a regional recession in her native region, and she’s still adjusting to the club’s spoken and unspoken rules.

More importantly, at least where the plot’s concerned, Isabel keenly feels the loss of her family’s property to land developers like Dr. Palanca and his cronies who buy up large swaths of land, often with government intervention (i.e., bribes, shows of force), removing arable land from farming to resource-heavy resorts and clubs for elites from both inside and outside the Philippines.

Manuel and his cinematographer, Xenia Patricia, employ a minimalist visual style: aside from the occasional zoom-in or zoom-out, they deliberately hold shots, minimize edits, and de-emphasize camera movement. Manuel deliberately chose to shoot Filipiñana in the squarish Academy ratio, presumably to emphasize the boxed-in, constricted nature of Isabel’s experiences, the characters' literal smallness in relation to their surroundings, and the rigid, top-down, vertical class system, as he stated in his director’s statement. In one key shot, Isabel faces the camera, seated in the background, while Dr. Palanca, heard but not seen except for the V-shape created by his legs, towers imposingly over Isabel.

Everything —from the cinematography, the aspect ratio, the production design (seamlessly turning eight different golf courses into a single, seemingly endless resort voraciously consuming land and resources in all directions), and the nuanced, understated performances from a new-to-this-writer cast that deliver perfectly calibrated performances — coalesce into not just an admirable debut from Manuel or a must-see film for moviegoers eager to expand their horizons beyond the usual multiplex fare or streaming options, but easily one of the best films of the year.