THE LEGEND OF JUAN JOSE MUNDO Trailer

As a child of the 1980s, I've come full circle: I loved it while I was in it (thank you Molly Ringwald and Amblin Entertainment), I felt cringe about it for a looong time (thank you jelly shoes and side pony tails), and now I've come back around to it (thank you John Hughes). It was a good time to be a teen if only because we had no social media nor smartphones, it was all old fashioned corded phones and passing notes in class. So it still works for some teen angst cinema.

The Legend of Juan Jose Mundo seems just such a film. Directed by Michael Walker (Price Check, Chasing Sleep), co-written by Walker and Susan Gomes, starring Alexandro Byrd (Descendents: Wicked Wonderland) and Anna Mirodin (Fear Street: Prom Queen), it's finding that sweet spot of teen drama and comedy.

In 1984 suburban New York, Julie Gornick (Mirodin) hosts a charismatic Spanish exchange student (Byrd) who quickly becomes a legend among her peers. As he dazzles her friends and blurs the line between fantasy and reality, Julie grapples with first love, insecurity, and the courage to define herself before he’s gone.

The film will have its on-demand premiere on August 20th from Persimmon, and you can check out the trailer below.