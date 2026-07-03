STAR WARS: VISIONS PRESENTS - THE NINTH JEDI: Trailer, Teaser Poster And Stills From New Series, on Disney+ August 5th

Lucasfilm has launched a new banner called Star Wars: Visions Presents the new initiative will be used to tell longer-form Star Wars: Visions stories. Known for great variety in animation styles and presentations the Star Wars: Visions series is narrowing its focus on one studio to tell a singular story over an episodic arc.

Lucasfilm teamed up with the legendary anime stufio Production I.G to continue the story of Lah Kara, whose story we watched unfold in Visions shorts The Ninth Jedi and The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope. The eight episode series will be called Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi.

The new series was announced earlier this week and Disney+ sent out the trailer, teaser poster and a small batch of stills. Check out everything below the official announcement.