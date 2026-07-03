STAR WARS: VISIONS PRESENTS - THE NINTH JEDI: Trailer, Teaser Poster And Stills From New Series, on Disney+ August 5th
Lucasfilm has launched a new banner called Star Wars: Visions Presents the new initiative will be used to tell longer-form Star Wars: Visions stories. Known for great variety in animation styles and presentations the Star Wars: Visions series is narrowing its focus on one studio to tell a singular story over an episodic arc.
Lucasfilm teamed up with the legendary anime stufio Production I.G to continue the story of Lah Kara, whose story we watched unfold in Visions shorts The Ninth Jedi and The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope. The eight episode series will be called Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi.
The new series was announced earlier this week and Disney+ sent out the trailer, teaser poster and a small batch of stills. Check out everything below the official announcement.
“STAR WARS: VISIONS PRESENTS – THE NINTH JEDI”COMING EXCLUSIVELY TO DISNEY+ AUGUST 5An eight-episode limited anime series from Lucasfilm and Production I.G, “Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi,” will premiere August 5, 2026, exclusively on Disney+.Supervising director Kenji Kamiyama, director Shunsuke Tada, and producer Hitoshi Ito debuted the trailer and teaser poster at a special “Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi” panel at the Los Angeles Convention Center yesterday as part of Anime Expo 2026.Part of an all-new “Star Wars: Visions Presents” banner, which will be used to tell longer-form “Star Wars: Visions” stories, the limited series picks up not long after the events of the “Visions” shorts: “The Ninth Jedi” and “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope.” In the new series, Lah Kara continues to train in the ways of the Jedi under Margrave Juro. Kara goes on an epic journey of self-discovery as she and Juro’s small fellowship of Jedis-in-training embark on a quest to save her father.“Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi” is directed by Shunsuke Tada and written by Mitsuyasu Sakai. Kenji Kamiyama serves as supervising director. The executive producers are James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Justin Leach, and Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, the producers are Hitoshi Ito and Kanako Shirasaki, and the co-producer is Caroline Keller.The English dub voice talent includes returning voice cast Kimiko Glenn (Lah Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Masi Oka (Ethan), Patrick Seitz (Homen), JP Karliak (Gramps), and Simu Liu (Lah Zhima). Neil Kaplan returns to voice The Narrator. The new English voice talent includes Feodor Chin (Gennoh), Young Mazino (Nawaam), Chase Sui Wonders (Tafflah), and Keone Young (Kwana).The returning original language voice talent includes Chinatsu Akasaki (Lah Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Hinata Tadokoro (Homen), Cho (Gramps), and Shinichiro Miki (Lah Zhima). Akio Otsuka returns to voice The Narrator.
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