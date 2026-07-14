RUBBERHEAD: THE LIFE AND MONSTERS OF STEVE JOHNSON: Official Trailer For Fantasia-bound Documentary

Nick Taylor's documentary, Rubberhead: The Life and Monsters of Steve Johnson, tells the story of special effects makeup icon, Steve Johnson. Told over a series of interviews with Johnson and others that were close to him or worked with him throughout his career it traces early influences, through his incredible career working on some of the biggest effects in cinema history, to the brick wall that was the dawn of digital effects and beyond.

Rubberhead will have its World Premiere at Fantasia on July 23rd, 2026. The official trailer arrived earlier today. You can check it out, down below.

Known for his intense work ethic, perfectionism, and obsession with breaking new ground, Steve Johnson created iconic creatures and effects for some of the most beloved horror and sci-fi movies in cinema history. RUBBERHEAD is a humorous and heartfelt portrait of the life and times of one of Hollywood’s most prolific monster makers, as well as a historical journey through the golden age of special effects makeup. Steve shares endless, outrageous anecdotes about his freewheeling adventures in Hollywood, while also telling the inspirational but tragic story of his meteoric rise and subsequent fall. His drive and ambition led to some of cinema’s most groundbreaking effects and techniques, but also to heartbreaking acts of self-sabotage, divorce, and serious struggles with addiction. RUBBERHEAD is a captivating reflection on the game-changing practical FX glory days and a fascinating, entertaining, and moving story of an FX master whose greatest monster may have been himself.

Rubberhead was directed by Nick Taylor who co-wrote with Joseph Krings, and features Steve Johnson, with guests John Landis, Linnea Quigley, Tom Holland, and Bill Corso.