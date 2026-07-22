PURE SCUM: Australian Thriller Acquired by Chroma, Releases at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in August

Ausrtalian thriller, Pure Scum, is coming to Alamo Drafthouse theaters on August 19th. The film was acquired by Chroma and they're releasing it into the chain. The film was part of the Fantastic Best program from Fantastic Fest in 2025 so it is fitting that it returns to the chain that was a part of its festival fun.

You can watch the trailer below the official announcement. There is a small gallery of stills as well.

Australian Genre Thriller PURE SCUM Picked Up By Chroma

Audience Award Winner Arrives as the Sharpest Entry Yet in Australia's New Wave of Genre Cinema

Chroma has acquired worldwide rights to PURE SCUM, a provocative, white-knuckle descent into privilege and consequence set against the backdrop of Melbourne’s underground nightlife. The film opens at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas on August 19, with tickets on sale now.

Set over the course of a single night, PURE SCUM follows Ayden and Jesse, two recently graduated private-school boys who believe consequences don’t apply to them. After a drug-fueled car crash, they flee the scene and disappear into the city’s nightlife, determined to outrun responsibility through excess.

Recent Australian genre breakouts like Talk to Me and Monolith have demonstrated the global appetite for this new wave of daring, filmmaker-driven storytelling, a space PURE SCUM firmly steps into with a clear, uncompromising perspective.

PURE SCUM marks the feature debut of writer-director Gideon Aroni and stars Will Hutchins and Nikita Chronis. The film is produced by Aroni alongside Leigh Schilling and Amelia Nemet

“This is the kind of film that grabs you and doesn’t let go,” said Ahbra Perry, Vice President of Chroma. “Pure Scum is a razor-sharp portrait of entitlement with real consequences, anchored by fearless performances and relentless tension.”

Director Gideon Aroni added “We set out to make something confrontational with Pure Scum. It was a long and challenging journey, but the result is a film that puts you inside a world of unchecked privilege and forces you to sit with it as it unravels. It’s not meant to be easy. Chroma embraced that from the start, and we are thrilled to be welcomed by a distributor who understands that perspective.”

PURE SCUM made its world premiere at Fantastic Film Festival Australia in May 2025, where it won the Audience Award, and went on to screen at SXSW Sydney in October 2025. Most recently, it had a North American premiere at Fantastic Best, a special showcase for the genre festival Fantastic Fest.

The deal was negotiated by Perry at Chroma and Leigh Schilling on behalf of the filmmakers.