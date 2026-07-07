Now Streaming: YOUNG LADIES DON'T PLAY FIGHTING GAMES, Sister Street Fighter at Elite Girls' School

When Mitsuki Aya first meets her school's so-called "White Lily," she is dazzled, as is everyone else. Later, she meets the tiger inside.

Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games S1

The first episode is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Subsequent episodes will debut every Tuesday.



Having arrived on scholarship at an elite girls' school just two months before, Mitsuki Aya is still finding her footing.

The school has very high standards, including a rule that all phones must be locked up each night. Aya learns that the rule is in effect to make sure no one plays any games. Since she is intent on becoming a 'proper lady,' she is fine with this restriction.

Then she opens the wrong door one evening and discovers that the extremely proper, very beautiful, and highly popular Yorue Mio is playing a game that she recognizes instantly: Street Fighter 6!

She is shocked that Mio has joyfully abandoned herself to play -- and thoroughly enjoy playing -- such a violent game. Her shock is doubled when she realizes that Mio is playing the game, despite the fact that the school has banned playing any such games on school grounds, which makes any such player subject to expulsion.

Her shock is tripled, however, when Mio invites her to play -- and she eagerly jumps back into a highly-addictive game that she swore off in order to become 'a proper lady.'

All kinds of rules get broken, obviously, when these two young women get together, which makes this a frightfully entertaining gaming show experience that combines the arcane rules of gameplay and the sheer pleasure of playing games. Of course I added it instantly to my watchlist!

Here's the official synopsis:

"Mitsuki Aya has one goal at the elite Kuromi Girls' Academy: to become a refined young lady like the school's flawless 'White Lily,' Yorue Mio. But her image of Mio shatters when Aya accidentally catches her...playing fighting games?! Turns out, the elegant Mio is actually a hardcore gamer--and she wants to duel Aya! The battle (and their friendship) begins."

Image ©Eri Ejima/KADOKAWA/Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games Partners.

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