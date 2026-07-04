Now Streaming: RECOMMENDATIONS FROM IWAMOTO-SENPAI, Mysterious Black Snow

What is black snow? And what does it mean?

Recommendations From Iwamoto-Senpai S1

The first episode is now streaming on Crunchyroll.



Moving at a deliberate pace, the first episode slowly unfurls a mystery for teenaged Kodo Iwamoto to solve.

Sent out in the middle of winter on a mission to discover supernatural phenomena that may be of use to his military-affiliated middle school, Kodo takes ill in a forest and is apparently rescued by a young stranger. Awakening the following morning, Kodo finds himself healed perfectly, and learns about the pharmaceutical company where he has been brought.

The company's medications appear to heal any and everyone perfectly, but what they are really doing is wiping out the 'memory of pain' in each person. Sure that this indicates supernatural involvement, Kodo investigates further; he's especially interested in finding the young boy who helped him in the forest.

The young boy is being held in a room underneath the pharmaceutical company. Soon, his story is revealed: he has a condition that manifests in healthful flowers. Sadly, the flowers are highly addictive, and are held responsible for the death of the boy's parents. So he hides away in the basement, while his grandfather runs the pharmaceutical company above.

Before long, Kodo comes to the conclusion that the boy must return with him to his school, for the benefit of the military, and for them to study him. Reluctantly, the boy agrees.

As I mentioned, the episode moves at a deliberate pace -- which is reflective of seinen shows in general -- showcasing the utter beauty of the landscapes and the finely-detailed characters. As a mystery, it holds appeal, though, because it's easy to see that there is more to be revealed about the motive of the military to find supernatural phenomena. And how dangerous might the boy's unique 'healing' powers prove to be in the hands of the military?

Official synopsis:

"1910s, Japan. A town with mysterious black snow. Kodo Iwamoto, a student at a military school dedicated to studying the paranormal, is sent to investigate. There, he meets a boy who believes he's sick, but Kodo recognizes the illness as something else: supernatural abilities. Kodo recruits the boy to the school and sets off across the country, chasing mysteries and searching for others like him."

Since the show is a mystery at heart, it stands out from the other summer shows I've seen so far. The trailer certainly suggests that more action will be forthcoming. If it becomes more compelling with the development of its characters, then I'll be all in.

Image ©Hiroshi Shiibashi/SHUEISHA.

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