Neuchatel 2026: Report on Opening Night

The 2026 Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival kicked off this past Friday, 3 July, and we've been happy to publish daily guides to the program.

This year, sadly, none of our writers are able to attend in person, but we're happy to share excerpts from an official report by the festival itself.

"NIFFF (Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival) launches its 25th edition with style. After an opening night that sold out completely, a string of sold-out screenings, and the presence of prestigious guests, the festival confirms the public's enthusiasm: packed theaters, a sold-out Open Air, and a full house at OFFF!

"From the screening rooms to encounters with filmmakers, via the Open Air, the Villa La Petite Rochette, or the OFFF area, festivalgoers have fully embraced the festival's various venues. This turnout once again confirms the public's attachment to NIFFF and the excitement generated by this 25th edition."

"During the festival's opening ceremony, three Narcisse Viteos Special 25th Anniversary Awards were presented to the festival's three special guests. The NIFFF extends its warmest thanks to Viteos for its support and congratulates the winners.

"S.S. RAJAMOULI, awarded of a Narcisse Viteos Special 25th Anniversary Award for an epic and revolutionary work.

"BERTRAND MANDICO, awarded of a Narcisse Viteos Special 25th Anniversary Award for an ever-evolving and unconventional work.

"SAMANTHA SHANNON, awarded of a Special 25th Anniversary Narcisse Viteos Award for a visionary and masterful literary work."

The Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival, hereafter referred to as Neuchatel 2026, is "the only Swiss festival dedicated to genre films," per their official description. "The event is mainly devoted to a specific film genre: fantasy. This main theme is complemented by two others: digital creation and Asian cinema."

As one of eight official media partners, we are publishing daily guides to the program, with links to our reviews, where available. You can bookmark our Neuchatel 2026 page for all our updates this year. The festival will run from 3-11 July.

