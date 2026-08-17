TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE: Ron Perlman Returns to Acclaimed Audio Drama

I hope I'm not the only one out there who loves radio dramas and podcasts. It's a lo-fi way hear all kinds of spooky tales, and often more accessible (and cheaper) that film and television (which I still love, of course). Larry Fessenden and Glenn McQuaid's Tales from Beyond the Pale has been a staple for horror audio fans for about six years. If you haven't given it a listen yet, you have lots of episodes to enjoy. And a new one is available now, with a very special star. Check out the details and link below.

Ron Perlman, the critically-acclaimed star of Hellboy, returns this month to Tales from Beyond the Pale, the long-running radio drama from Larry Fessenden and Glenn McQuaid. Having last appeared in the 2010 episode "This Oracle Moon", Perlman is back in a big way with episode 59: Glenn McQuaid's "Three Raps on the Buoy".



In the latest Tale, two open-water swimmers (Perlman and Declan Reynolds) meet at a buoy, where hopes and secrets rise to the surface. The episode also stars Ashley Bell of The Last Exorcism.



Producer Larry Fessenden says, "As we near the end of Tales season six, I look back at the amazing contributions by our writers, directors, actors, sound designers, musicians, and poster makers and I marvel at the ambition and humility of this project. These aren’t movies, but they take the same level of care and commitment. It has meant the world to me and Glenn to continue this project for so long, a testament to our love of art making in a brutal world. We’re not done yet. Stay tuned."



Declan Reynolds, who also co-stars in McQuaid's The Restoration at Grayson Manor, adds, "Glenn and I bonded over losing our fathers at a young age, and "Three Raps on the Buoy" feels deeply connected to that shared experience. Working opposite Ron Perlman was a genuine pinch-me moment. At its heart, it’s a tale about grief, something human and universal."



"Three Raps on the Buoy" is available for free alongside all other episodes on all major audio platforms, as well as directly through the Tales from Beyond the Pale website.