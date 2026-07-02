Fantasia 2026 Shorts: Beauty in The Light, The Dark, Out There And in Each Other in Shorts Programme

The best festivals draw in the the best films and filmmakers. That goes for features, it also goes for short films, and Fantasia's short film programme is a entire beast of it's own.

The full lineup of over two hundred short films virtually draws films from all four corners of the World, with an animation focus from Japan, regional focuses on China and South Korea, and standards like Born of Women, Small Guage Trauma, Things That go Bump in the East and Are You Afraid of Fantasia?

Have a look at all the programmes, below.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will celebrate its upcoming 30th edition with a positively mammoth program of screenings, artist talks and special events running from July 16 through August 2, 2026, returning to the Concordia Hall and J.A. de Sève cinemas, with additional screenings and events at Cinéma du Musée.

The festival website is now live with the complete lineup of over 125 features and 200+ shorts available to be explored. Ticket pre-sales open at 10:00AM on July 3.

As a supplement to the feature films and special events announced this morning, the festival is proud to reveal an overview of this year’s short film programming, beginning with the showcases and concluding on a breakdown of shorts that will be screening before features.

ANIME NO BENTO 2026

Fantasia’s annual panoply of short-form anime works returns, with its most impressive and notable selection yet! The 2026 edition showcases brand-new works from leading studios like Nippon Animation and STUDIO4ºC, rising young companies Gemstone and ETERNA, and remarkable new directors cultivated by Tama Art University and the So-Fu project. While all fall within the formal conventions of Japanese anime, each has its own unique style, tone, and character, demonstrating the diversity of Japan’s distinctive animation culture.

20001 An Earth Odyssey (Japan, dir. Haruki Kasugamori, World Premiere)

Ambivalent Garden (Japan, dir. Nagomi Ueno, World Premiere)

Don't Dodge Life (Japan, dir. Taka Yuki, World Premiere)

Dust of the Simulacrum (Japan, dir. Eit Mitsufuchi, World Premiere)

Echo (Japan, dir. Asuka Dokai, International Premiere)

Foxing: Kitsuné-tsuki (Japan, dir. Takeru Shinozuka, World Premiere)

Future Kid Takara Episode 1 – The Child from the Future (Japan, dir. Yuta Sano, International Premiere)

BORN OF WOMAN 2026

Fantasia’s top-tier showcase of uncompromising personal genre visions returns with nine works from five countries that will leave you shaken and astonished. From Germany to South Korea, Brazil to the USA and more, dark brilliance awaits.

Angels (USA, dir. Sam Mandich, World Premiere)

Breeder (USA, dir. Sapphire Sandalo, International Premiere)

Fingerbang (South Korea, dir. Kim Yeon-woo, Canadian Premiere)

Imprint (USA, dir. Ran Jing, International Premiere)

O Novo Corpo (Brazil / Portugal, dir. Luciana Malavasi, North American Premiere)

Redneck (USA, dir. Alexandria Basso, International Premiere)

Sam (USA / Germany, dir. Catharina Schürenberg, World Premiere)

Strange Egg (USA / USA, dir. Liv Mershon, World Premiere)

Ultraviolet Damage (Germany, dir. Pola Rader, North American Premiere)

CABARET OF CURIOSITIES - 2026 EDITION

A marathon of short films, some animated, some live-action. A tongue-in-cheek take on the state of the world, culture, and the sense of humour that lies dormant within us. Zero politics and 100% cheeky and irreverent. Get ready for around twenty wild and wacky short films from all corners of the globe, grouped into various thematic blocks. Surprise special guests will perform cabaret acts between each block. Programmed and hosted by Marc Lamothe (formerly DJ XL5), a flagship annual event of the festival. Arrive early, as Le Cabaret welcomes its audience an hour before the screening begins with music videos and mash-ups, selected and curated to entertain and reward the early arrivals.

The 5-Second Rule (Armenia, dir. invisible Friends Collective)

L’ami raton (Quebec, dir. Rémi Fréchette, World Premiere)

The Candle (USA, dir. Ren Ariel Sano, International Premiere)

Capitaine Magique (Quebec, dir. William Tran)

Ce qui se passe sous les cimes (Quebec, dir. Ludovic Brillon)

CHÄIR (USA, dir. Chris McInroy, Quebec Premiere)

Collateral Damage (USA, dir. Matt Farren, World Premiere)

The Company Card (Canada, dir. Myles Hodder, Canadian Premiere)

CUT (China, dir. Zheng Yinxuan, North American Premiere)

DJ Bouche (Le Director's Daft Cut) (Canada, dir. Dominic Asselin, World Premiere)

How to: Make a pizza on hypnosis (Quebec, dir. Fred Lavigne)

Lasagna Run (Canada, dir. James Livitski, Montreal Premiere)

Partys de famine (Quebec, dir. Fred Lavigne)

Ping Pong (Italy, dir. Simone Emolo, International Premiere)

Le potager secret de Clitorin (Quebec, dir. Fred Lavigne)

Lasagna Run (Canada, Dir. James Livitski, Montreal Premiere)

Le Salon Funéraire (Quebec, dir. Dominique Lortie)

Screen of the Dead (Canada, dir. Martin Bruyère, World Premiere)

The Soaker (Canada / Quebec, dir. Julianna La Rosa / Siana Marquis-Bilquard)

Suzie, Vampiresse (Canada, dir. Kevin Miclette)

Timber (Canada, dir. Dominic Asselin, World Premiere)

Weak in the Knees (USA, dir. Shivers & Viking, International Premiere)

CHINA MOSAIC

Beyond animated features, Chinese short films have also been gaining international recognition in recent years. Welcome to China Mosaic, a new short-film showcase dedicated to works from Mainland China. While selecting this year’s program, there were many films are told from a child’s perspective. For this inaugural edition, it feels fitting to start here, using the eyes of children to gradually reveal the journey of growing up. Across six short films, six filmmakers offer distinct perspectives on different stages of life. Starting with the simple joy of a chocolate, the program moves into disordered childhood, the search for belonging and a future, the pressures imposed by family, peers, and eventually ourselves, and to the final big moment of release. Like pieces of a mosaic, each film has its own colour and shape, coming together to form a multifaceted portrait of growing up in this contemporary time.

Kill Ada (China, dir. Cai Kunyu, North American Premiere)

One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six (China, dir. Lai Yingdan,

Pile On (China, dir. Hu Lu, North American Premiere)

Scorching (China, dir. Wang Beidi, Canadian Premiere)

Ugh (China / USA, dir. Scarlett Wang Yuan, North American Premiere)

We Will Follow the Wind (Hong Kong / China / France, dir. Demon Wong, North American Premiere)

CINEMAPSOSA 2026

Crazy to believe it’s already the third edition of CineMapsosa! A true celebration of Korean filmmaking and storytelling. Korean cinema is highly recognized for its daring blend of genres, compelling narratives and bold exploration of social themes. There’s a reason why it has become such a cultural phenomenon, and it has resonated with fans worldwide for many years. From zombie comedy to horror drama, this year’s lineup showcases latest works from Korean filmmakers who should most certainly be on your radar. If PARASITE was your introduction to Korean cinema, this short-film program is a worthy next step in making sure you’ll fully appreciate the country’s current golden era in the film industry.

I Love Your Alter Ego! (South Korea, dir. Lee Chan-bee, World Premiere)

SPEEDY! (South Korea, dir. Oh Ji-in, Canadian Premiere)

TROPIC (South Korea, dir. Park Jung-yoon, World Premiere)

Wish You Were Dead (South Korea, dir. Lee Min-hyuk, International Premiere)

CIRCO ANIMATO 2026

Fantasia’s annual showcase of amazing animated short films from around the world returns with ten tantalizing offerings, marvellously multifarious in tone, technique, and perspective. Highlights include new works by Fantasia alumni Takeshi Yashiro, Yasuteru Ohno, Wang Ziyu, Yu Jinhong, and Fish Wang, the latter leading the unveiling of a new Taiwanese animated anthology, and a world-premiere music video from rising Argentine studio Bellolandia. A theme of grief and loss threads through many of these films, its weight lightened by the wonders of creative animation.

Bestias de la Muerte (USA / Peru / Mexico, dir. Sandra Powers, North American Premiere)

Calesita (Argentina, dir. El Sike, World Premiere)

Entelequia (Chile, dir. Marcos Sánchez, North American Premiere)

Haru-tsuge Fish and Fu-rai Boy: Tsuri-bari Fish Caught in Summer Grass (Japan, dir. Takeshi Yashiro, Canadian Premiere)

Jeem 1983 (Lebanon, dir. Jorj Abou Mhaya, Canadian Premiere)

Kosmogonia (France / Belgium / Poland / Portugal, dir. Karolina Chabier, North American Premiere)

Nan Nan Di Yu (China, dir. Yu Jinhong / Wang Ziyu Z, Canadian Premiere)

Qi Tan Dao Hang: Mai Zang de Hai Zi (Taiwan, dir. Fish Wang, World Premiere)

Trading Cards (Australia / United Kingdom, dir. Radheya Jang, Canadian Premiere)

Where My Father Remains (Japan, dir. Yasuteru OHNO, World Premiere)

COLLECTIVE DELUSIONS 2026

Fantasia’s showcase of the best the underground section has to offer, COLLECTIVE DELUSIONS examines the strange, bewildering landscape of films made on the outskirts of normality and tradition. As always, transgression reigns in the underground. When the music stops and the lights dim, let the darkness overtake you. It’s time to delve into the underbelly of cinema’s darkest corners in this textured, low-fi examination of the horrors and alienation of modern life. Not for the faint of heart.

And Then You See a Ghost (Canada, dir. Matisse ApSimon-Megens / Amelia Izmanki, World Premiere)

Cosmonauts (Slovenia / Italy, dir. Leo CERNIC, Canadian Premiere)

Dream Synth™ (Canada, dir. Ryley O'Byrne, Canadian Premiere)

FUCK FACE (United Kingdom, dir. DEAN PUCKETT, Canadian Premiere)

Hüznün Derisi (Netherlands / Türkiye, dir. Hasan Ege Çaliskan, Canadian Premiere)

Manhole (Singapore, dir. Jake Low, International Premiere)

Papertowel Maxipad (USA, dir. Madeline Babuka Black, International Premiere)

Pick It Till It Bleeds (Canada, dir. Christina Dovolis Dovolis / Tavis Putnam, World Premiere)

Plato's Goon Cave: A Primer (Canada, dir. Hannah Epstein, Canadian Premiere)

SHITTING A PENIS (Canada, dir. Sam Morgan, World Premiere)

Softer, softest (Canada, dir. Olivia Norquay)

A Stable Marriage (USA, dir. Josephine Decker, International Premiere)

They Know (USA, dir. Elliot Long, International Premiere)

Wet Proofs of the Flesh (Canada, dir. Julia Hendrickson, Canadian Premiere)

DIASPORIC DUALITIES 2026

After its inaugural edition at Fantasia last year, Diasporic Dualities is back and bigger than ever! Asian filmmakers are exceptional storytellers when it comes to depicting their upbringing through meaningful and highly impactful narratives, especially those living in the diaspora. The huge success of EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE inspired more Asian-diaspora filmmakers to utilize genre as a way to portray their heritage and subject matter on a deep, personal level. With a strong and vibrant mix of distinct cultures, styles and themes, Diasporic Dualities truly goes back to the genesis of the festival, while reinvigorating it for this current generation of genre filmmaking.

Flavor of the Month (USA, dir. Nathan Xia, International Premiere)

Flowers Bloom When Touched (India / USA, dir. Priyanka Krishnan, International Premiere)

Fu (USA, dir. Peyton Elizabeth Lee, International Premiere)

KAKEK (Netherlands, dir. Sven Peetoom, World Premiere)

RESET (USA, dir. Jerry Hsu / Celine Tien, World Premiere)

This House That Bears No Fruit (Canada, dir. Chantal Leong, Quebec Premiere)

Veterano (USA, dir. Patrick Epino, International Premiere)

ARE YOU AFRAID OF FANTASIA? - 2026 EDITION

We play with the medium by offering experiences, most of which have no narrative structure. You’ll encounter shapes, colours, and poetry on a cinematic journey that takes you straight from a waking dream to a feverish nightmare. A hallucinatory journey from the four corners of the globe, this programme celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Claddagh (USA, dir. Anna Drezen, World Premiere)

Clube de Tricot (Portugal, dir. Diogo Abrantes / João Rito, Canadian Premiere)

Le collectionneur (Quebec, dir. Aude Bolte)

Le corridor (Quebec, dir. Mathieu Samson, World Premiere)

Dagnabbit! (USA, dir. Joshua David Matthews / Jason Sheedy, World Premiere)

DAY OF THE DAD (USA, dir. James III, International Premiere)

Dirtmouths (USA, dir. Breehn Burns, World Premiere)

Goodbye, Monster (USA, dir. Luke Barnett, World Premiere)

Jingle Jangle (USA, dir. Sionne Elise, Montreal Premiere)

The Man That I Wave At (United Kingdom, dir. Ben S. Hyland)

Manon (Quebec, dir. Maria Belen Person Kalauz)

The Parrot (Canada / Quebec, dir. Mathieu Fortin, World Premiere)

Please and Thank You (USA, dir. Hal Kirkland, Canadian Premiere)

Shadow in the Corner of the Room (USA, dir. Mercies May, World Premiere)

Xi Lan Hua Shi Bian (Hong Kong, dir. Wong Chung-Him / Calvin Woo, Canadian Premiere)

FRAGMENTS OF ASIA 2026

Four unsettling films from as many Asian countries, a unique and multifaceted incursion into different cultures through a variety of genres, environments, and moods. From South Korea, a sexually charged animated odyssey. From India, a high-pressure psychological thriller. From Japan, an off-kilter comedy with aliens and burger-bombs. And from China, a mixed-media, very meta martial-arts fantasy. From four promising young directors, four fascinating flavours of cinema from the other side of the world.

Chaar Diwaari (India, dir. Syed Shadan, North American Premiere)

I Am God (China, dir. Wang Rui, Canadian Premiere)

My Killer Erotic Video (South Korea, dir. Isaac Bae / Seo Sae-rom, World Premiere)

Shibuya Underground, Sasebo Evolution (Japan, dir. Narushi Takeda, International Premiere)

INTERNATIONAL SCIENCE-FICTION SHORT FILM SHOWCASE 2026

Six countries. Worlds of brilliance. Fantasia’s annual showcase of compelling sci-fi shorts returns with stunning works from Australia to Austria, Poland to France, and otherworlds farther.

Algorithm (Austria, dir. Lena Isabella Deisenberger, World Premiere)

Echoes In Time (Australia, dir. Gemma Lee, International Premiere)

HappyDeal (France, dir. Alexis Lopez, International Premiere)

Horse Fly (USA, dir. Alex Park, Canadian Premiere)

Idyll (USA, dir. Austin Cauldwell, International Premiere)

Noise of Waves (Poland, dir. Tomasz Wróbel, World Premiere)

Soulmate (Denmark, dir. Jens-Julius Dall, World Premiere)

ADVENTURES, THRILLS, AND LAUGHTER AT MY FIRST FANTASIA 2026

Domestic pets, exotic animals, and mythological creatures await you in a colourful carnival of lively wildlife. Come and discover a dozen short films from all corners of the globe. Laughter, discoveries, and adventures await you. The films in this programme are in English or have no dialogue.

ALT (Quebec, dir. Jaymee Abel, )

Bubbles Neverland (South Korea, dir. Jung Yun-a, Canadian Premiere)

Cabaret Peterson (Quebec, dir. Chloé Alix-Joly)

Chtonk ! (Quebec / Canada, dir. Mélissa Desrosiers)

Dancing in the Rain (Taiwan, dir. Yeh Chao Chun, )

Dans L'Jus (Quebec, dir. Sophie-Louise Carter, )

Esquisses sur glace (France / Belgium, dir. Marion Auvin, Quebec Premiere)

Foools (USA / Canada, dir. Seo Kim / Steve Manale, Canadian Premiere)

La Grange de Noëlle (France / Belgium, dir. Pascale Hecquet, Canadian Premiere)

Il n'y a qu'un poisson dans l'eau (France, dir. Hector De Ghaisne De Bournmont / Florent Delay / Ilona Laouchez / Gabrielle Montané / Julia Ragot / André Yu, Quebec Premiere)

Mole, Mole! (Taiwan, dir. Su Rui Rung, Canadian Premiere)

Nouvelle Lune (Quebec, dir. Fée Chagnon)

Over Yonder (Canada, dir. Rachel James Carrière)

Recharged (Canada / Quebec, dir. Elizabeth Catwell, )

Sannah Mania (Quebec, dir. Emmy Centeno)

Sunspark (USA, dir. Danny Bourque, Canadian Premiere)

Trouvé ! (France / Belgium, dir. Juliette Baily, Canadian Premiere)

MON PREMIER FANTASIA: BÊTES, BESTIOLES ET CRÉATURES FANTASTIQUES

Un arbre ? (Canada, dir. Chloé Bouffard, Canadian Premiere)

Auvent (Canada, dir. Melodie Casavant)

Avolavit (Canada, dir. Benjamin Trudel)

Baião d'intérieurs (France, dir. Héloïse Dorsan-Rachet, Montreal Premiere)

Bleu à Paupières (Canada / Quebec, dir. Camille Pépin, )

CRASHCAT (Sweden / USA, dir. Brian Ellis / Daniel Kruse, International Premiere)

Divocina vola ! (Czech Republic, dir. Katerina Karhankova / Marek Naprstek, North American Premiere)

L’Aigle et le roitelet (Belgium / France, dir. Jadoul Paul, Montreal Premiere)

Les égarés (Canada, dir. Alexanne Dicaire Fry, Montreal Premiere)

Facteur vent (Canada / Quebec, dir. Rémy Rousseau, )

First Flight (Germany, dir. Adrián Jaffé, )

Full Nest (Germany, dir. Elena Walf, )

Géraldine et Spaghetti (Quebec, dir. Ève Gingras, Quebec Premiere)

Mitti (India, dir. Delwyn Jude Remedios, )

Poisson Nuage (France / Belgium, dir. Noé Garcia, Canadian Premiere)

Western Blot (Canada, dir. Ashlee Gonsalves)

When the Snow Melts (South Korea, dir. Kim Eun-young, World Premiere)

When The Tide Comes (United Kingdom, dir. Fet-Nat Bailly, Canadian Premiere)

PERILOUS PORTS 2026

With zombies, toilet people, demons, serial killers, and scariest of all… social anxiety, PERILOUS PORTS is BACK to bring you the strongest and strangest genre short films that Canada has to offer!

Blood, Sweat & Tears (Canada, dir. Spencer Glassman, World Premiere)

Ends Meat (Canada, dir. Alex Ateah, World Premiere)

The Fan Man (Canada, dir. Austin Hutchings, Quebec Premiere)

FESTER (Canada, dir. Max Parr, World Premiere)

It's Not Me (Canada, dir. Robert Kemp / Cameron Veitch, Canadian Premiere)

The Last DIY Show (Canada, dir. Jo Gaffney, World Premiere)

Man Eating Pussy (Canada, dir. Emily Lawson, Canadian Premiere)

Nice (Canada, dir. Dylan Posgate / Paul Villenave, World Premiere)

Something Borrowed (Canada, dir. Findlay Ironside, World Premiere)

Walrus Inc. (Canada, dir. Sarah Swire, Canadian Premiere)

SMALL GAUGE TRAUMA 2026

Fantasia’s flagship showcase of provocative, cutting-edge genre works is back with eight shorts from six countries, from Sweden to Australia, the UK to Germany, and beyond, returning this year for its 27th edition.

Bruised Sky (United Kingdom, dir. Gary Kent, World Premiere)

Ceiling King (Sweden, dir. Mats Udd, Canadian Premiere)

Exhibit (Germany, dir. Lars Bürmann, North American Premiere)

Exsanguina (France, dir. Jonas Brisé, North American Premiere)

Headphones (Australia, dir. Steven Arriagada, Canadian Premiere)

Rebrand (USA, dir. Edoardo Ranaboldo, Montreal Premiere)

Sleep Tight (USA, dir. Grace Presse, Canadian Premiere)

This Is a Zombie Movie (USA, dir. Elizabeth Perla, World Premiere)

THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE EAST 2026

Fantasia’s showcase of bite-sized Asian tales of the macabre again offers a celebration of the otherworldly from the other side of the world. This year’s parade of petrifying productions includes two shorts from China, a morbid mockumentary and an animated exercise in entomophobia, as well as a double dose of animated folk-horror from the Philippines. Singapore’s Clare Chong (EDITH, 2024) returns to the Things That Go Bump with a new short shocker, and the grand finale is the world premiere of an episode from the new anthology series adapting the macabre manga of Japan’s Junji Ito, directed by Yuta Shimotsu (NEW GROUP).

Bangungot (Philippines, dir. Oliver Abaño / Jam Lising, International Premiere)

Chong (China, dir. Lv Xinheng, North American Premiere)

The Lovers (USA, dir. Alice Mao / Sophia Paez, North American Premiere)

Mo Dai Jiang Shi (China / Hong Kong / Taiwan, dir. Yu Chih Chieh, North American Premiere)

The Rib Woman (Japan, dir. Yuta Shimotsu, World Premiere)

Tamasira (Singapore / Malaysia, dir. Clare Chong, World Premiere)

SHORTS SCREENING BEFORE FEATURES:

175 (Sweden, dir. Sepehr Nosrati, Quebec Premiere)

Avale (France, dir. Elisa Hazebrouck / Hugo Loiseleux, Canadian Premiere)

Bagman (Canada, dir. Connor Gaston / Vaughn Gaston, World Premiere)

Best Friends with the Devil (USA, dir. Hugo De Sousa, International Premiere)

Borbulha (Portugal, dir. Fernando Alle, Quebec Premiere)

CARDIGAN! (United Kingdom, dir. Aled Owen, North American Premiere)

Cherubs (Switzerland, dir. Anna Pieri Zuercher / Pietro Zuercher, Canadian Premiere)

The End Is at Hand (USA, dir. Japhet E. Velazquez, International Premiere)

The End of the End (United Kingdom / South Korea, dir. Junar Kim, World Premiere)

Face Thief (Japan, dir. Yuta Shimotsu, World Premiere)

The Fated Hour (Austria / USA, dir. Peter Hengl, World Premiere)

Five Orphans (France / Japan, dir. Sarina Nihei, World Premiere)

Frequency (Canada, dir. Lauren Andrews, World Premiere)

Friends Like Us (Canada, dir. Ray Savaya, Quebec Premiere)

I WALKED THROUGH THE WALL (USA / Spain, dir. Pablo Larcuen, Canadian Premiere)

Idols (South Korea / Japan / United Kingdom, dir. Matt Halsall, North American Premiere)

In and Out of the Hornbeam Maze (Sweden, dir. Tomas Stark, Canadian Premiere)

In the Beginning (Portugal / Spain / Poland, dir. Ala Nunu, Canadian Premiere)

Kinuginu no Hanayuki (Japan, dir. Naoya Kurisu, International Premiere)

KPOP Smoothie (USA, dir. Haneol Lee, International Premiere)

Lost Wax (Canada / Nigeria, dir. Omorose Osagie, Quebec Premiere)

May I (Canada, dir. Henri Cheung, Quebec Premiere)

A Mighty Poison (Canada, dir. Kyle Marchen, Canadian Premiere)

Needle (USA, dir. Sofie Somoroff, World Premiere)

Night Whispers (United Kingdom, dir. Adrian Ramírez León, Canadian Premiere)

The Pigs Underneath (United Kingdom, dir. Charlie Dennis, International Premiere)

Purge (Canada, dir. Andrew Hamilton, World Premiere)

La rabia (Colombia, dir. Daniela López Moreno, World Premiere)

Scissors (USA, dir. Hannah Alline, )

Season's Greetings (USA, dir. Michael Dougherty, )

Sequencial (Portugal / France / Poland / Italy, dir. Bruno Caetano, Canadian Premiere)

Sleep Through Summer (Canada, dir. Erin Mick, World Premiere)

SORTIE (Hong Kong, dir. Philip Wan, World Premiere)

TAINTED LOVE (South Korea, dir. Gye Young-ho, Canadian Premiere)

TERM (USA, dir. Chadrick Preuss, World Premiere)

Tongue (South Korea, dir. Lim Da-seul, Quebec Premiere)

The Two Year Rule (Canada, dir. Carly Balestreri, World Premiere)

Ultraman Episode 1 – Ultra Operation No. 1 (Japan, dir. Hajime Tsuburaya, )

The Unmaking (Canada / Quebec, dir. McKay Halcro, World Premiere)

Utan Efter Med (Sweden, dir. Martin Ekelund, World Premiere)

Vomit (USA, dir. Roi Cydulkin, North American Premiere)

You Deserve More! (USA / France, dir. Béla Baptiste, World Premiere)

Yucky Guy (USA, dir. Alan Resnick, Canadian Premiere)

Zui Hou Xiang Deng Jiao (Taiwan, dir. Liu Yu Shu, North American Premiere)

The 30th edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival will take place in Montréal from July 16th through August 2nd, 2026. It is presented by MELS in collaboration with Concordia University and made possible by the financial support of Telefilm Canada, the Société́ de développement des entreprises culturelles (SODEC), the Ministère du Tourisme, the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation, the city of Montréal, the Conseil des arts de Montréal, and Tourisme Montréal.

The festival would like to thank all its private partners, friends of the event, as well as official suppliers, venues, and all participating filmmakers, sales agents, and distributors for their invaluable support. For the very latest in up-to-date information on this year’s screenings and events, please follow the Fantasia International Film Festival on Facebook, X/Twitter, Bluesky, and Instagram.