WHAT TOMORROW BRINGS Trailer: Family-Made Gritty Drama on Digital in July

This morning I'm doing something a bit outside from my usual genre gatekeeping. I'm sharing the trailer for an gritty indie drama called What Tomorrow Brings which Buffalo 8 will release on digital platforms on July 24th, 2026.

Why? Well, a couple of reasons jumped to mind when this was presented to us. A good chunk of the ScreenAnarchy team do have families, with spawn we've watched growing up over the years, now nearly-functional almost-adults Anarchists are sending out into the wilds of society. It would have been painful to watch any of them go through something like this.

Second, What Tomorrow Brings was made mostly by one family, the Engelberts. Written, directed, and produced by Matthew, starring sisters Joely and Phoebe, produced by Eli, also starring Ariel and Zoey who helped behind the camera with things like hair and makeup, Zoey wrote an original song for the production, and Caroline helped with catering and wardrobe.

I have no idea how any of them are related to each other, what branches of the family tree start and end where, but that's pretty much clan-level participation. And when you have spent a number of years pushing for and promoting the exemplars of family-made, independant horror movies, the Adams Family, this one rang a familiar bell.

What Tomorrow Brings may not be the genre that we are all going to rush to watch next month but game recognizes game. The Engelberts exemplify that independant moving making spirit that we admire so much here at ScreenAnarchy. We should at least take a moment to throws some trailer views their way.