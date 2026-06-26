WHAT TOMORROW BRINGS Trailer: Family-Made Gritty Drama on Digital in July
This morning I'm doing something a bit outside from my usual genre gatekeeping. I'm sharing the trailer for an gritty indie drama called What Tomorrow Brings which Buffalo 8 will release on digital platforms on July 24th, 2026.
Why? Well, a couple of reasons jumped to mind when this was presented to us. A good chunk of the ScreenAnarchy team do have families, with spawn we've watched growing up over the years, now nearly-functional almost-adults Anarchists are sending out into the wilds of society. It would have been painful to watch any of them go through something like this.
Second, What Tomorrow Brings was made mostly by one family, the Engelberts. Written, directed, and produced by Matthew, starring sisters Joely and Phoebe, produced by Eli, also starring Ariel and Zoey who helped behind the camera with things like hair and makeup, Zoey wrote an original song for the production, and Caroline helped with catering and wardrobe.
I have no idea how any of them are related to each other, what branches of the family tree start and end where, but that's pretty much clan-level participation. And when you have spent a number of years pushing for and promoting the exemplars of family-made, independant horror movies, the Adams Family, this one rang a familiar bell.
What Tomorrow Brings may not be the genre that we are all going to rush to watch next month but game recognizes game. The Engelberts exemplify that independant moving making spirit that we admire so much here at ScreenAnarchy. We should at least take a moment to throws some trailer views their way.
As her world crumbles around her, Clara must do everything in her power to protect her younger sister, Ruby, while not divulging the secret that will shatter them both.WHAT TOMORROW BRINGS highlights the unbreakable bond of love between sisters, and how fate and faith can intervene at our darkest moment.WHAT TOMORROW BRINGS was truly a family affair. Written, directed, and produced by Matthew Engelbert, the film stars Joely Engelbert and Phoebe Engelbert as sisters Clara and Ruby, with both also contributing to the writing. Eli Engelbert served as producer and handled production sound and the soundtrack. Ariel Engelbert and Zoey Engelbert both appear in the film and assisted behind the camera, with Zoey also handling hair and makeup. Caroline Engelbert contributed an off-screen speaking role and supported the production through catering and wardrobe.The film also features Grace Bydalek, Emmanuel Morgan, and Hugh Entrekin. Shot entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro Max, WHAT TOMORROW BRINGS was filmed using full-scene takes without cutting within scenes. The film also features a brand-new original song written by Zoey Engelbert.WHAT TOMORROW BRINGS had its World Premiere at the Santa Fe Film Festival where Joely Engelbert won Best Actress. The film has also screened at additional film festivals including Richmond International Film Festival and Saints and Sinners Film Festival where it won Best Feature. The film has runtime of 1:36:57 and will not be rated by the MPAA. Buffalo 8 will release the film on digital platforms on July 24, 2026 with a pre-order starting on July 10.
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