WERWULF Official Trailer: Of Robert Eggers, Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Medieval Wolves

Christmas is coming and you know what that means? It will be time for a new film, one of some historical accuracy and high brutality, from Robert Eggers! The official trailer for Werwulf has arrived. Marvel at its authenticity and brutality below.

Witness Robert Eggers’ most visceral and haunting experience yet. Focus Features presents Werwulf, a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation and the devil within.

A host of Eggers faithful - Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp - have joined the director once again, this time for a tale derived from 13th-Century medieval accounts, English folklore, accounts of witch and werewolf trials, and more.

Working with his The Northman scribe Sjon, this one's dialogue is apparently in Middle English this time. A lot of us do not even have a good grasp on Modern English.

Hast thou the stomak for so blody a sight amiddes our Yuletide mirthe?

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