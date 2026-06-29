THE DEVIL'S MOUTH: Official Trailer & Teaser Poster For Caught-in-a-Cave Horror Thriller
Jeff Wadlow's horror thriller The Devil's Mouth is premiering globally on Prime Video on July 29th, 2026. The Official trailer and teaser poster have been released today. Check them out, down below.
A group of college friends' Thailand adventure turns deadly when they become trapped in submerged caves with a dangerous predator. As oxygen runs low, past conflicts emerge in their desperate fight for survival.
We're not great with tight spaces, so something like tours through cave systems are no go for us. Thailand has been in the news in recent years for dramatic flooded cave rescues, we imagine someone was watching that and said out loud, "You know what this terrible, tragic situation needs? Sharks!".
The Devil's Mouth stars Kathryn Newton, Lana Condor, Nico Hiraga, Gavin Casalegno, Tommi Rose, and Tayme Thapthimthong.
The PG-13 (Yeah. We know) screenplay was written by Aja Gabel & Myung Joh Wesner.
Five friends set out on one last adventure along Thailand’s stunning coast, eager for a final thrill before life in the real world begins. They sign up for a guided swim through a remote cave system known as The Devil’s Mouth, a natural wonder that's as breathtaking as it is unforgiving.Deep inside the labyrinth of narrow waterways, their journey takes a terrifying turn when they discover that a freak storm the week before flooded the caves with sea life. The creatures died in the fresh water, but something survived… and it's hunting them now— fast, silent, and deadly. Every corridor they round is overflowing with anxiety, and every wrong turn becomes a deadly encounter.As panic spreads and their sense of direction slips away, the group begins to fracture. Trust erodes, fear takes over, and survival becomes a savage game. In the suffocating darkness, every choice could be their last as they learn that to make it out alive, sacrifices must be made.
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