THE DEVIL'S MOUTH: Official Trailer & Teaser Poster For Caught-in-a-Cave Horror Thriller

Jeff Wadlow's horror thriller The Devil's Mouth is premiering globally on Prime Video on July 29th, 2026. The Official trailer and teaser poster have been released today. Check them out, down below.

A group of college friends' Thailand adventure turns deadly when they become trapped in submerged caves with a dangerous predator. As oxygen runs low, past conflicts emerge in their desperate fight for survival.

We're not great with tight spaces, so something like tours through cave systems are no go for us. Thailand has been in the news in recent years for dramatic flooded cave rescues, we imagine someone was watching that and said out loud, "You know what this terrible, tragic situation needs? Sharks!".

The Devil's Mouth stars Kathryn Newton, Lana Condor, Nico Hiraga, Gavin Casalegno, Tommi Rose, and Tayme Thapthimthong.

The PG-13 (Yeah. We know) screenplay was written by Aja Gabel & Myung Joh Wesner.