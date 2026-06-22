THE BAY Trailer: Another Bloody Shark Movie, on VOD This July

You know what happened when we were all stuck at home during the boom boom times? Nothing. Nothing happened. We weren't travelling, we weren't going anywhere we weren't supposed to, digging into someone's backyard, digging up curses, local superstitions, and whatnots. We especially weren't going to destination weddings, then venturing out into strange oceans and being eaten alive by schools of sharks.

Did we learn nothing by our force solitude? Stay home, don't die. Easy. But noo-oooooo, we gotta travel the world, celebrate our friends and their marital bliss, then get out on a boat and get eaten by frickin' sharks! At least that is what happens in the latest sharksploitation flick from Phil Volken, The Bay.

The Bay is coming out on VOD on July 17th and it looks like every other shark movie out there these days. We're doing this announcement as a public servive to those who still find these interesting.