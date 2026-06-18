NIGHT AFTER NIGHT Poster Debut: Josh Lobo's Sci-fi Thriller Premieres Tonight at Chattanooga

It's been over a year since Josh Lobo's sci-fi thriller Night After Night went into post. Finally, Lobo's sophomore feature film is premiering tonight during the first day of the Chattanooga Film Festival. The poster has just been released and we have been asked to be the first to share it with you today. You will find it below, with a small batch of stills.

One of only two Security Guards employed by "The University", Andrew Gersh's days are spent going through the motions. Dismissive of his partner Willis' growing paranoia about the school's secretive founder and relentless expansion, Andy's carefully controlled routine begins to unravel when Willis suddenly vanishes under mysterious circumstances. While patrolling a newly constructed wing, he discovers a sealed room- and inside it, a stranger who returns each night in a newly formed body, as if remade from scratch. Guided only by Willis's final, cryptic warning, Andy's drawn deeper into a mystery that feels less like an investigation and more like an invitation. As the line between observer and participant begins to blur, he's forced to confront a chilling possibility: The University isn't hiding something-it's building toward something. And Andrew may already be a part of it.

ScreenAnarchy will have coverage of Chattanooga Film Festival over the coming days. Recent additions to our ranks, George and Josh Bate, will have their review of Night After Night up later today.