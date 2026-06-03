HOLD THE FORT: The HOA 'in' Hell Horror Comedy is Coming to Digital on June 23rd
There are HOAs from Hell, and in the case of William Bagley's horror comedy, Hold The Fort, there are HOAs in Hell.
Distributor Sunrise Films have announced the North American release of the flick, which will debut on digital platforms on June 23rd. A new trailer has arrived with this announcement. Check it out, down below.
After moving to the suburbs, a young couple finds themselves trapped in an epic battle between their new HOA and an onslaught of monsters from hell.
Our own Josh caught the World Premiere of Hold The Fort on the opening night of Fantastia last Summer.
Hold the Fort does exactly what it needs to do to get a smile from fans of the genre and then it gets the hell out. Horror audiences looking for a good time, a whole lot of very silly dialogue, and people exploding will find a lot to like about Hold the Fort.
A small batch of stills from Hold The Fort are also below.
William Bagley's Horror Comedy Hold the FortFinds New Neighbors Up Against the Gates of HellStarring Chris Mayers, Haley Leary, and Julian SmithStreaming on Digital HD June 23Sunrise Films has announced the official North American release of William Bagley's horror comedy Hold the Fort. Following a global festival run, Hold the Fort debuts on digital platforms June 23. The film made its world premiere at the 2025 Fantasia Film Festival, where it delighted audiences with spurting, splashing gore and a nonstop parade of practically created creatures and zombies. The film went on to screen at FrightFest London, Sitges, Beyond Fest, Toronto After Dark, and more. The cast is led by Ozark's Chris Mayers, Haley Leary and social media comedian Julian Smith.Hold the Fort is currently sitting at 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The Blogging Banshee raved that "Hold the Fort has everything horror fans could want - laughs, gore, and a monstrous HOA party" and Nightmare on Film Street called the debut feature "a 70-minute parade of head explosions, monster mayhem, and laugh-out-loud gags".Beginning June 23, audiences across North America will be able to rent or own Hold the Fort on Digital HD, including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.Ahead of the release, Bagley said, "My goal with this film was to make a hilarious fast-paced thrill ride while also telling a great story with heart. Hopefully, through all the blood, laughs, fights, and gags, you leave the film feeling inspired to tackle whatever life throws at you.Lucas and Jenny think their life is finally coming together when the couple become homeowners. Little do they know that their new house comes with a big catch. Lucas and Jenny soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when they become trapped in a battle between their Homeowners Association and an onslaught of monsters from hell. The horror-comedy takes the timely concern of home-ownership and wraps this up in an entertaining action-packed thrill ride.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.