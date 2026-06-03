HOLD THE FORT: The HOA 'in' Hell Horror Comedy is Coming to Digital on June 23rd

There are HOAs from Hell, and in the case of William Bagley's horror comedy, Hold The Fort, there are HOAs in Hell.

Distributor Sunrise Films have announced the North American release of the flick, which will debut on digital platforms on June 23rd. A new trailer has arrived with this announcement. Check it out, down below.

After moving to the suburbs, a young couple finds themselves trapped in an epic battle between their new HOA and an onslaught of monsters from hell.

Our own Josh caught the World Premiere of Hold The Fort on the opening night of Fantastia last Summer.

Hold the Fort does exactly what it needs to do to get a smile from fans of the genre and then it gets the hell out. Horror audiences looking for a good time, a whole lot of very silly dialogue, and people exploding will find a lot to like about Hold the Fort.

A small batch of stills from Hold The Fort are also below.