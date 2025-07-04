HOLD THE FORT Teaser Trailer: Horror Comedy to Have World Premiere at Fantasia!

Well, the audience at Fantasia is going to eat William Bagley's horror comedy, Hold The Fort, right up. Gobble it up nicely. This kind of movie was lovingly made for that kind of audience. It's a good thing it has its World Premiere there on July 16th.

We are curious as to why this seemingly bona fide crowd-pleaser is playing in the smaller Seve theater, though. Curious. Anyway, we haven't seen the full schedule, yet, so we don't know what's going on in the Hall across the street that night. What's bigger than a horror comedy about an HOA fighting off a horde of monsters?

Watch the teaser trailer below and stay tuned for a review from our team in the coming weeks.