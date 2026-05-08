THE HOUSE OF MONSTERS: First Horror Film From New Spanish Shingle, Noir Hollow, to be Introduced at Fantastic Pavilion
Variety reported earlier today that a new Spanish horror film production label, Noir Hollow, will make its debut at the Fantastic Pavilion during Marche du Film.
It will kick things off with the premiere of their first production, David Hebrero's The House of Monsters, starring Jaime Lorente (Money Heist) and veteran actor Antonio Resines (The Dinner, The Delights of the Garden, Mikaela).
Directed by David Hebrero (“And They Will All Burn,” “Dulcinea”), the film follows Goio, who returns to the family home to take care of his ailing father for one night. What begins as a simple reunion soon turns into a nightmare: family secrets, old resentments and buried traumas come back, and the presence of his brother, who never managed to leave, turns every room into a maze of terror and secrets
We think these next few paragraphs from the article are important to highlight as they share Noir Hollow's commitment to 'organic effects' and offering 'physical, visceral and sensory cinema'. Truly these are things that horror fans appreciate.
Described as a genre label “that aims for an intense sensory experience,” the company says it will develop horror projects based on narratives that directly impact viewers. In particular, Noir Hollow will favor projects that prioritize atmosphere, tension, handcrafted staging and the use of organic effects like latex, prosthetics and stage blood.“Noir Hollow will thus offer a physical, visceral and sensory cinema, inviting the viewer to travel from the narrative to the experience, and bringing into question the limits of the prevailing political correctness, giving space to the uncomfortable, the excessive and the disturbing,” the label stated.Indeed, Noir Hollow aims to reclaim “the origins of the genre and the sensory experience through the screen, in opposition to the current formula, prioritizing a cinema where the viewer is part of the experience,” it stressed.
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