THE GENTLEMAN Exclusive Clip: They Will Find, an Assassin. (Hint: It's Ron Perlman)

Gabriel Beristain's international action thriller, The Gentleman (Ya No Quedan Junglas), is out now on digital in the U.S. and here in Canada. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today, along with the trailer, for those of you who will benefit from having a little bit of Ron Perlman in your life.

In this case, it is more Ron Perlman than we expected to see. You will find out when you check out the clip below. So much Ron.

Since the death of his wife, former elite soldier Theo, known as "The Gentleman", has been living a solitary life in Spain. His only comfort is in the company of Olga, a prostitute he pays simply to talk. When Olga is brutally murdered, Theo unleashes the lethal skills of his past to hunt down those responsible. On his path of vengeance, he is pursued by Iborra, a detective battling addiction, and Herodes, a cold-blooded hitman, leading to a violent collision where the past finally settles its debts.

The Gentleman is based on the novel by Carlos Augusto Casasm, adapted to screen by Juma Fodde.

Rob Perlman stars, along with Megan Montaner, Hovik Keuchkerian, and Natti Natasha.