Exclusive: BROKEN LAND Trailer, Poster, Release Date Announced

"A widowed rancher in rural Texas finds his land overrun by illegal immigrants. That's the opening of [Broken Land], a modern-day Western from director and co-writer J.T. Walker."

The opening quote above is from our review by Daniel Eagan, published last year during the Morelia International Film Festival, when the film was known as La Gloria. David Morse, Jaklyn Bejarano, and Bill Heck star.

With a new title, Broken Land, and distribution with Well Go USA in place, we are pleased to announce the release date and debut the official trailer and poster, which you can see in its full glory below.

First, here's a little bit more from Daniel Eagan's review: "Walker shot much of the film on his grandparents' ranch, giving Broken Land a sense of authenticity most low-budget films can't achieve.

"Bejarano and Heck give natural, lived-in performances that complement Morse's work perfectly. The result is a modest but well-made drama that does a surprisingly good job addressing an intractable problem."

Official synopsis : "Carson Tidwell (David Morse) wants nothing more than to be left alone on his rural Texas ranch. When he accidentally shoots a pregnant migrant worker crossing his land (Jaklyn Bejarano), he feels compelled to protect her from his estranged Border Patrol agent son (Bill Heck). As she recovers, a bond forms that ultimately heals them both."

Well Go USA will release Broken Land On Demand on June 12, 2026. Enjoy the trailer below, and share, share, share on the social media accounts of your choice; be sure to tag @WellGoUSA.