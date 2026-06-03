CROOKS: Check Out The Teaser and Poster Debut For Mickey Keating's Pulpy Crime Thriller (Exclusive)

We are pleased as punch to have been asked to debut the teaser and fabulous throwback poster for Mickey Keating's upcoming crime thriller, Crooks. Their new film will have its World Premiere at Tribeca this Sunday, June 12th.

After Faye and Johnny stick up a local gangster’s poker room, Faye immediately double-crosses Johnny, takes off with the loot, and soon finds herself pursued by a legendary hitman. Bad turns worse when her car breaks down and she ends up at a decrepit diner where she meets Blanche, a charming waitress with secrets of her own.

Crooks signals a departure from what we expect from Keating. Films like Darling, Carnage Park, Offseason, and last year’s Invader have kept Keating on horror's radar. We are eager to see what they have done with this other genre.

"Crooks is my celebration of the hardboiled pulp crime movie. I couldn't be more excited to introduce the world to these characters who I've been dreaming about for so long. Nearly a decade ago I premiered a film at Tribeca and remember being suddenly struck by the idea of a lonely waitress in a desolate diner who has a dark secret. It feels very beautiful to have it all come full circle."

Crooks was written and directed by Mickey Keating. Their new film stars Angela Trimbur, Chase Williamson, Melora Walters, and Keith Kupferer.

Festival Screenings:

Sunday, June 7, 6:15PM - World Premiere (Village East by Angelika)

Monday, June 8, 9:15PM - Screening 2 (AMC 19th St. East 6)

Wednesday, June 10, 9:00PM - Screening 3 (AMC 19th St. East 6)