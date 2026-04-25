Sitges2026: Reveals The Projects For Fantastic 7 at Marche du Film

Marche du Film is a great time to be a genre fan because not only is the market full of productions looking for international sales but our friends at festivals and co-pros around the world gather en masse to drum up interest in future projects as well.

Our friends at Sitges announced the lineup for their Fantastic 7 program this year. Spanning the breadth of sub genres there will be a little bit of everything, from everywhere. The complete lineup of projects is in the gallery below with good synopses for each one.

1, 2, 3, 4… up to 7 titles, each selected by a major film festival, will make up the 8th edition of Fantastic 7. The number 7 will once again be on everyone’s lips at the Marché du Film of the Cannes Film Festival. The world’s most important film festival will once again host the initiative which, led by SITGES, will unveil some of the projects that will set the course for the future of genre cinema. Horror, science fiction, post-apocalyptic settings, black comedy, and war trauma, among others, make up this broad spectrum of a new edition of Fantastic 7, which will undoubtedly once again place the best genre cinema at the center of the conversation. On Sunday, May 17, at 12:00 noon, in the Palais K room at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, we will present these 7 gems: