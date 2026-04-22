Regional News: Blood Pact Films to Present One-Day Screenings of Extreme, Independent Horror

Here is one for fans of extreme, fiercely independent horror in the Evansville, IN, area.

Both films operate in territory that most traditional platforms avoid. Extreme, experimental, and deliberately uncomfortable horror. The theatrical run offers a rare opportunity to experience them on the big screen.

The Benefactress (An Exposure of Cinematic Freedom) and Tape Me will screen three times each at the Showplace Cinemas East in Evansville, IN. We have linked to the trailers below. The trailer for The Benefactress is age restricted so you will be led off site for that one.

If you are in the Evansville area and support extreme, independent horror then set aside time on Sunday, May 17th, for Blood Pact Films' one-day event.

Blood Pact Films Brings The Benefactress and Tape Me to Theaters for a One-Day Horror Event

As studios continue to play it safe, two independent horror films are heading in the opposite direction.

Blood Pact Films continues to push further into the kind of horror that does not ask for permission, bringing The Benefactress (An Exposure of Cinematic Freedom) and Tape Me to theaters for a one-day screening event at Showplace Cinemas East on Sunday, May 17.

Both films operate in territory that most traditional platforms avoid. Extreme, experimental, and deliberately uncomfortable horror. The theatrical run offers a rare opportunity to experience them on the big screen.

The Benefactress (An Exposure of Cinematic Freedom) has drawn attention from underground horror critics, with one calling it “a twisted exercise in art house nastiness,” while another describes it as “boundary-pushing, audacious and bold.” The film has also been noted as “not a movie that is going to fare well with overseas censors,” positioning it firmly outside mainstream expectations.

The film follows a filmmaker pulled into a controlled and increasingly disturbing project funded by a dying woman who monitors his every move. What begins as opportunity spirals into obsession and collapse.

Tape Me is a found footage horror film that follows a killer documenting his stalking, abduction, and torture of victims on camera. Built around raw presentation and voyeuristic tension, the film is designed to leave audiences unsettled.

“This is the kind of horror that does not usually get a theatrical platform,” said Blood Pact Films. “So we are putting it in front of an audience the way it is meant to be seen.”

Event Details

Date: Sunday, May 17

Location: Showplace Cinemas East

Screening Schedule

Tape Me (2h 2m)

11:00 AM

3:00 PM

6:55 PM

The Benefactress (1h 7m)

1:30 PM

5:30 PM

9:20 PM

Tickets are available through Showplace Cinemas East and at the box office. Seating is limited.

About Blood Pact Films

Blood Pact Films is an independent distribution company focused on releasing unconventional genre films across theatrical, physical, and digital platforms.