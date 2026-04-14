MOVIEDREAMS: Argentine Psychological Thriller To Present During Blood Window Showcase at Marché du Film
It is time to introduce you to an upcoming psychological thriller from Argentina called Moviedreams. Our friends at Del Toro Films are backing the production and will represent it during the Marche du Film at Cannes next month.
Set in a near and plausible future, the story revolves around the creation of MOVIEDREAMS, a technology that allows users to access hyper-realistic, designed dream experiences. When the system begins to show failures and unexpected behaviors, the platform may reveal far more unsettling uses than originally intended. The film explores a universe where the boundaries between reality and simulation begin to blur, and the control of human consciousness becomes a contested territory.
The first look will happen during Fantastic Pavilion's Blood Window Showcase at Marche du Film. Moviedreams joins seven other films from Peru, Mexico, Chile, and Brazil that will be presented on May 14th.
Del Toro Films will have a full slate of films for buyers and distributors to look at during the market.
MOVIEDREAMS, Argentine psychological thriller directed by Horacio Maldonado and Axel Maldonado, unveils its first footage in Cannes.The film MOVIEDREAMS has been selected for the Blood Window Showcase, a special screening held during the Marché du Film at Cannes 2026, featuring eight standout Latin American projects for attendees of this prestigious audiovisual market. Screening for the industry takes place at Marché du Films on May 14th, 12:00, at Lérins 1, presented by Del Toro Films.Each year, Blood Window presents a curated selection of the most relevant works in Latin American fantastic cinema: post-production projects that can be seen exclusively at the Marché du Film in Cannes. In the 2026 Blood Window lineup, upcoming titles in fantastic genre from Mexico, Chile, Brasil, Perú, and Moviedreams representing Argentina. This presentation of MOVIEDREAMS at Blood Window Showcase unveils its world-first preview with a high-production-value footage, filled with action and science fiction elements.Set in a near and plausible future, the story revolves around the creation of MOVIEDREAMS, a technology that allows users to access hyper-realistic, designed dream experiences. When the system begins to show failures and unexpected behaviors, the platform may reveal far more unsettling uses than originally intended. The film explores a universe where the boundaries between reality and simulation begin to blur, and the control of human consciousness becomes a contested territory.The film stars Maximiliano Maldonado, alongside Valentía Podio, Agustín Olcese, and Alexia Moyano. Special appearances include Guillermo Arengo, Clara Kovacic, Anahí Martella, and Mario Alarcón, among other renowned Argentine actors.Echoing the thematic spirit of Black Mirror, the film examines the extent to which digital technologies can shape human life. “We wanted to explore the human desire to escape reality, but also the danger of that escape being designed by someone else,” says Axel Maldonado, co-director of the film. “Artificial intelligence in this story is not the enemy — it’s a consequence. The real conflict lies between humans who choose whether to use it to liberate or to dominate,” he adds.MOVIEDREAMS is the sixth feature film directed by Horacio Maldonado, this time in co-direction with Axel Maldonado. The director, screenwriter, and producer has an extensive career linked to genre cinema, with titles such as Alguien te está mirando, El desvío, Héroes y Demonios, and Solo un ángel. As a producer, he has overseen films including Una cita, una fiesta y un gato negro and Rouge amargo, among others.The film arrives at Cannes backed by Del Toro Films, one of Argentina’s most dynamic independent production companies, recognized for its cross-market strategy and its commitment to developing genre-forward, export-ready titles. The company has been steadily expanding its international partnerships, and MOVIEDREAMS represents its most ambitious global-facing project to date. “The scale of the project, the technical precision, and the creative vision behind it reflect our commitment to delivering a film that stands at an international level. We proudly present Moviedreams in Cannes this year.” says producer Néstor Sánchez Sotelo.The film is currently in the final stages of post-production and is set to be released in late 2026, following its participation at the circuit of international festivals.
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