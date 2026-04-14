MOVIEDREAMS: Argentine Psychological Thriller To Present During Blood Window Showcase at Marché du Film

It is time to introduce you to an upcoming psychological thriller from Argentina called Moviedreams. Our friends at Del Toro Films are backing the production and will represent it during the Marche du Film at Cannes next month.

Set in a near and plausible future, the story revolves around the creation of MOVIEDREAMS, a technology that allows users to access hyper-realistic, designed dream experiences. When the system begins to show failures and unexpected behaviors, the platform may reveal far more unsettling uses than originally intended. The film explores a universe where the boundaries between reality and simulation begin to blur, and the control of human consciousness becomes a contested territory.

The first look will happen during Fantastic Pavilion's Blood Window Showcase at Marche du Film. Moviedreams joins seven other films from Peru, Mexico, Chile, and Brazil that will be presented on May 14th.

Del Toro Films will have a full slate of films for buyers and distributors to look at during the market.