FRANKIE, MANIAC WOMAN Official Trailer: Slasher Flick Available In Select Theaters on April 24th

Battling against the legacy of childhood trauma, internalised misogyny, and the image-obsessed fat shaming of the LA music business, aspiring singer-songwriter Frankie Ramirez ﬁnally snaps, with bloody results.

Pierre Tsigaridis's slasher killer movie, Frankie, Maniac Woman, is coming to select cinemas on April 24th. Today, the red and green band trailers were released. You can check either one of them out below.

Frankie, Maniac Woman stars Dina Silva, who won the Best Actor In A Female Role award at Grimmfest last October. Silva are joined by Stefanie Estes, Tim Fox, Jordan Debarge, Rocío de la Grana, Pierre Tsigaridis and Daniella Mendoza.

Tsigaridis directed from a screenplay they wrote with their co-star, Silva.