Fantasia 2026: Poster Art Revealed For 30th Anniversary Edition

Question. Have Fantasia regulars Kurt, Josh and myself already agreed upon which leg of this year's 30th anniversary festival we will each undertake? Yes. Yes we have. So look forward to their literary prowess - and whatever gibberish I come up with - this coming July and into early August.

Our first bit of news from the festival is the unvealing of this year's poster art. With the 30th anniversary approaching the festival's iconic Cheval Noir postures proudly in the centre of the poster. They have been summoned by three generations of conjurers, one for each decade that the festival has existed.

The poster art was once again designed by Montreal artist Donald Caron.