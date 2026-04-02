Fantasia 2026: Poster Art Revealed For 30th Anniversary Edition
Question. Have Fantasia regulars Kurt, Josh and myself already agreed upon which leg of this year's 30th anniversary festival we will each undertake? Yes. Yes we have. So look forward to their literary prowess - and whatever gibberish I come up with - this coming July and into early August.
Our first bit of news from the festival is the unvealing of this year's poster art. With the 30th anniversary approaching the festival's iconic Cheval Noir postures proudly in the centre of the poster. They have been summoned by three generations of conjurers, one for each decade that the festival has existed.
The poster art was once again designed by Montreal artist Donald Caron.
The Fantasia International Film Festival returns to Montréal this Summer to celebrate its epic 30th anniversary from July 16th to August 2nd, 2026.In advance of May’s first wave title announcements, the festival is proud to reveal its 30th edition poster art, painted once more by Montréal visual artist Donald Caron. It marks his 17th poster for Fantasia.A colorful take on the Weird Sisters from Shakespeare's Macbeth, Greece's classical Three Fates, and Gustav Klimt's 1905 painting The Three Ages of Women, Caron's art depicts three generations of sorceresses, one for each of Fantasia’s three decades. They gather joyously around a cauldron, summoning the festival’s iconic Cheval Noir through tendrils of mist.
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