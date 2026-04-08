Diagonale 2026 Review: MOTHER'S BABY Masks a Paranoid Thriller Within an Ambiguous Psychological Portrait

Austrian director Johanna Moder’s Mother’s Baby turns post-partum depression into a spiralling paranoid thriller, as Julia (Marie Leuenberger), a middle-aged Vienna-based conductor, finally gives birth after a long and medically assisted attempt to conceive at a private clinic.

Immediately after the complicated delivery, the child is taken away for emergency intervention, with the staff acting on high alert, leaving Julia distraught. The baby is returned the next day as if nothing happened, with the sole explanation that it had an oxygen problem.

The charismatic fertility specialist Dr. Vilfort (Claes Bang), who helped Julia and her partner Georg (Hans Löw) conceive despite low chances, begins to stir suspicion. Director Moder elevates Julia’s paranoia to the point where she becomes increasingly alienated from everyone around her, suggesting that she might be experiencing a broader emotional and psychological breakdown beyond post-partum depression.

Moder’s films have consistently engaged with individuals at psychological, social or ideological thresholds, and Mother’s Baby continues in this vein, albeit in a more chamber-like setting. Her debut High Performance approached contemporary subjectivity through satire, examining performativity within aspirational subcultures. With Once Were Rebels, she shifted toward a generational study of disillusionment, tracing the erosion of political ideals into domestic and emotional compromise.

Across these works, Moder shows an interest in how identity constructs -- professional, ideological and familial -- destabilise under pressure. In Mother’s Baby, Julia’s transition into motherhood defies conventional expectations, as what initially appears to be a difficult adjustment gradually takes the shape of a deeper mental unravelling that further isolates her.

At first, Julia’s distress appears justified. However, once she returns home, her behaviour becomes increasingly erratic. She refuses to name the child and attributes everything, including the baby’s lack of crying, to the idea that something must have been done to it. Her fixation intensifies, and while there is an implication that she suspects the child has been switched at birth, her paranoia spirals to the point where she becomes unable to care for it.

Moder fully employs the unreliable narrator device, isolating Julia within her suspicions as those around her refuse to believe her. At the same time, Moder does not fully commit to a clinical psychological drama, retaining a degree of ambiguity, with certain scenes leaning toward dark comedy about motherhood. This ambiguity becomes the film’s driving force, sustaining Julia’s growing distress and her determination to prove herself right.

Cinematographer Robert Oberrainer frames Julia within compositions that emphasise separation, with glass surfaces, reflections and architectural divisions recurring throughout. These elements function less as overt symbols than as spatial constraints mirroring her increasing isolation.

The palette, dominated by desaturated blues and greys, avoids strong contrast, maintaining a tonal flatness that aligns with Julia’s emotional detachment. Editor Karin Hammer sustains this approach through measured pacing, withholding narrative clarification and allowing gaps to persist.

The shift occurs once Julia begins to investigate Dr. Vilfort’s clinic more obsessively, attempting to prove that he is not who he claims to be, or at least not as innocent as he appears. While Moder largely maintains the suggestion that Mother’s Baby will map a new mother’s psychological unraveling, the final third gradually moves further into genre territory. At the same time, she preserves ambiguity around whether Julia is experiencing a breakdown, functioning as an unreliable narrator, or has uncovered something more unsettling involving human genetics.

Moder avoids overt psychologisation and melodrama, maintaining a sense of uncertainty. The film relies on a controlled bait-and-switch, which sustains engagement even as Julia’s behaviour grows more extreme and she becomes further alienated from those around her.

Drawing on genre conventions, Moder extracts considerable tension from a relatively simple premise of intensifying post-partum distress. While some viewers may question the direction the narrative ultimately takes, the chamber-like setup of a first-time mother left alone with her newborn during what seems to be a psychosis episode allows Mother’s Baby to develop into a psychological thriller with traces of dark humour, despite its linear structure and occasional reliance on familiar tropes.

Ultimately, however, Mother’s Baby fully realizes itself as a moody genre film disguised as psychological drama slightly wandering from paranoid thriller to horror territory.

The film screened during the 2026 Diagonale in Graz, Austria.