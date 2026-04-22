COYOTE VS. ACME Trailer: Acme Doesn't Want You to See This So You Definitely Should

I am a child of Who Framed Roger Rabbit. It came out when I was a kid, and I would probably need at least both my hands to count how many times I've watched it. It holds up after nearly forty years. So when someone told me there would be another film where live actors and animated ones would co-mingle, I was skeptical. But one look at the Coyote vs. Acme trailer and I'm sold. Most of us know the story of how this film almost never made it to the big screen, despite its apparent high rating at an early test screening. It took a while (for reasons that I won't write about here since I don't know how litigious certain parties are but you can look it up), but the wait is almost over. Mark August 28th on your calendar, and watch the trailer below.

After decades of being blown to bits by bombs, demolished by dynamite, mangled by magnets, battered by boulders, trampled by trains, tricked by tunnels, sprung by springs, steamrolled by steamrollers, maligned by misfires, bedeviled by bungees, rattled by rockets, backstabbed by bat suits, rocked by rocket skates, upended by unicycles, quaked by quake pills, rubberized by rogue bands, and hurled headlong off every cliff in the Southwest, Wile E. Coyote (Genius) finally fights back. Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte), he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote’s chaotic catastrophes.