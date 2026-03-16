Unnamed Footage Festival 2026: Final Wave Announced! Feat. International Folk Horror, Extreme Horror And a Long Unseen Gary Sherman Faux-doc

The final wave of film for this year's Unnnamed Footage Festival were announced heading into the weekend.

This wave includes a couple of folk horror tales from Thai and Ireland, a standout film from SXSW Sydney, and a long unseen faux-doc from celebrated writer and directer, Gary Sherman, which has been scheduled to close out this year's festival.

A selection of short films were announced as well. You will find those below this wave's announcement. All the feature films can be found in the gallery below.

UNNAMED FOOTAGE FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FULL LINEUP OF FILMS INCLUDING WORLD PREMIERES OF THAI FOLK HORROR SAMING, IRISH FOLK HORROR DISTORT 2: DEAD AMONG THE TREES, MIDWEST NOIR ZEBRA HOOVES, AND BAY AREA SHOT THIS HOUSE IS TOTALLY HAUNTED

The full schedule, official poster, and event trailer for hotly anticipated 9th Annual Unnamed Footage Festival are now live, with its biggest lineup of found footage features and shorts ever.

With just under two weeks until opening night, we’re finally ready to unveil the entirety of this year’s Unnamed Footage Festival, featuring a massive line up of 26 feature films, 20 shorts, and a heap of special events, including the first ever FOUND FOOTAGE FLEA MARKET and a SECRET SCREENING of something so bizarre and unexpected it left our programmers genuinely frightened for their safety.

We’ll kick off the festivities on TUESDAY, MARCH 24th, with our annual Terror Tuesday takeover at Alamo Drafthouse New Mission, where we’ll present Ti West’s Jonestown-inspired opus, THE SACRAMENT.

Next, on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25th, we’re moving to the Artists’ Television Access for our annual Recalibration Party, where we’ve got a special double feature lined up. First off, we’ve been given the opportunity to show an early preview of Patricio Valladares’s INVOKING SCREAM, which we’ll be pairing with Brandon Christensen’s recent Shudder hit, BODYCAM. It might be your last chance to catch it in a theater, so don’t miss out. Just in case those aren’t enough, we’ll be wrapping up the night with our annual Found Footage Power Hour, featuring 60 clips in 60 minutes to get you in the mood for our mayhem.

On THURSDAY, MARCH 26th, UFF moves into the Balboa Theater for its first full day of features. Among the stacked lineup of features, we’ll be showing Jorrden Daley SXSW Sydney hit WELCOME BACK TO MY CHANNEL. Everyone who’s ever had a bad roommate is sure to enjoy our next film, Jesse Swenson's ALAN AT NIGHT. Finally, we’ll be ending Thursday with the world premiere of the most disgusting, depraved, and downright vile film we’ve ever shown. We’re talking about none other than Stephen Biro and Eric Fox’s gorefest AMERICAN GUINEA PIG: SLAUGHTER OF THE SWINE. This one’s not for everyone, but how could we not show the latest entry in one of the most infamous found footage series of all time.

That’s not all that’s happening on Thursday though! During and between events, we’ll be kicking off our FOUND FOOTAGE FLEA MARKET, with an intimate selection of vendors offering a variety of films and collectibles for casual fans and collectors alike. Vendors will revolve throughout the weekend, with a variety of offerings so be sure to stick around.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27th features another full day of found footage, including DISTORT 2: THE DEAD AMONG THE TREES, Richard Waters’ followup to his Irish folklore inspired analog fright. Later that night, we’ll be presenting the West Coast premiere of Karsen Schovajsa and James Bessey’s Hi8 marvel, THE KILLING CELL, and to close out the evening, we’ll be showing horror icon Gary Sherman’s lost venture into found footage, 39.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28th continues to bring the hits with Brandon Walker’s WILDERNESS TAPES, featuring found footage archivist and friend of the fest, Thomas Burke. Next, we’ll lighten things up with the world premiere of Sean Nichols Lynch’s THIS HOUSE IS TOTALLY HAUNTED. The penultimate film of the night is David Dawson’s newest piece of midwest noir, ZEBRA HOOVES. Ending Saturday is a very special SECRET SCREENING of XXXXXXXXX the XXXXXXXXXX film that XXXXXXXXX the XXXXXXXX .

Closing out the festival on SUNDAY, MARCH 29th, we’ve got a stacked lineup including Rungroj Rojanachotikul’s Thai folk horror SAMING, and the world premiere of Evan Jordan’s heartfelt feature debut, FLORIDA, MAN.

Shorts

1-DAY ADULT (2025, dir. Elias ZX)

This is a film about a theme park in Singapore.

13_OCT_1985_ARCHIVE (2023, dir. Nicolas Dozol)

Viewing of a recovered unclassified archive dated October 13, 1985.

A Good Day to Die (2026, dir. Brett Stillo)

A government produced film outlining the steps to be taken in the event of cosmic catastrophe.

ASMR (2025, dir. Jeremy Shipp)

A grieving widower disputes a sound analyst’s supernatural theory on what might have happened to his missing wife in this fictionalized short documentary.

Atavic (2024, dir. Albert Blay)

Cris and Kitus go in search of their friends in an isolated area of the coast, where they were filming a university short film project.

Dale's Killer Car Deals (2024, dir. Drew Highlands)

A horror-comedy that draws from the absurdity of late-night '90s TV commercials while unraveling a twisted tale involving a deranged serial killer.

Early Came the Stories (2025, dir. Jaume Carrió)

Recent natural disasters have had an emotional impact on filmmaker Jaume Carrió, who reflects on loss in this essay that analyzes society's way of capturing memories.

Exhibit B (2025, dir. David Gregory)

For their fourth anniversary, popular vloggers Rob and Carla set out on a romantic trip to a remote wilderness. Although cracks begin to show in their relationship they aim to capture every moment for their devoted followers. But what begins as a carefree escape soon spirals into something far more sinister.

Followers (2024, dir. Kevin Rahardjo)

In her quest for online fame, a female influencer, pursued by a real-life stalker, turns the tables by documenting her evasion on her vlog, which unexpectedly goes viral.

French Lessons (2025, dir. Anna Maguire, Kyle Greenberg)

Bienvenue en…. Los Angeles! Film executive Kyle and filmmaker Arran rendez-vous for a tête à tête in this crème de la crème of Cinéma Verité.

I TRIED A RITUAL (2018) (2026, dir. Alexis Briscuso) WORLD PREMIERE

One unassuming day in 2018, Lex finds an incantation and a set of instructions for a ritual in a book in the library. She sees no harm in giving it a try.

It's Watching (2025, dir. Michael Davis)

It's 3am and I can't sleep. Some kind of sleep demon has attached itself to me. I've found a 3am ritual that will prove it is there, watching. Always watching.

MIMICS (2025, dir. Shawna Edward)

Two influencer sisters move to the woods to get away from it all. But what finds them is a following like no other.

Rebrand (2025, dir. Edoardo Ranaboldo)

A group of camping YouTubers head to the woods to make their final video. Unbeknownst to them, four masked men follow behind, planning to make a video of their own.

Rot Log (2026, dir. Travis Nicholas Zariwny)

Travis Zariwny plays a man who isolates himself inside a shared living space after noticing subtle signs of environmental decay — softening wood, spreading moisture, structural instability. Determined to approach the anomaly scientifically, he begins recording daily “rot logs,” documenting what he believes is a creeping biological intrusion.

Soaked in Tears (2025, dir. Cooper Neidecker)

YouTuber Cooper investigates the abandoned cabin where cannibal serial killer Adam Malone died in 1968. Armed with night vision cameras and a spirit box, he begins what seems like another routine ghost hunt, until the equipment captures something impossible.

Special Delivery (2026, dir. Will Canalizo) WORLD PREMIERE

Disgruntled delivery drivers take their frustrations out on a delivery robot.

The Auge (2024, dir. Rudolf "Ronny" Augenheimer)

Camera specialist Ronny J. Augenheimer presents his latest invention: A camera helmet that can turn even the most daring POV shots into reality.

The Dark Watchers (2026, dir. Elias Noel Almeda)

A documentary follows two park rangers as they investigate an abandoned vehicle deep in the remote forest. Their search leads to unsettling objects and a strange young man with no memory of who he is or how he got there. As day turns into night the rangers find themselves ensnared in a growing analog nightmare—one that is controlled by the all seeing Dark Watchers.