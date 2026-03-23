STORM WARNING: Canadian Duo The Butler Brothers to Direct Nazi Vampire Horror Flick
The only thing worse than Nazis or Vampires, is the two combined. Yet, Canadian directing duo, The Butler Brothers, will do just that in their next film, Storm Warning.
Slim on details other than the announcement that they are signed up to direct this next feature film, what we do know from it is that Storm Warning will be an "allegorical tale of Nazi Vampires invading a small town in Canada", and is "envisioned as a throwback to the classic genre films of the 1980s, blending horror elements with social commentary and a healthy dose of dark humor".
Storm Warning is currently in pre-production, with principal photography scheduled to begin Mid May.
Andromedia Distribution is thrilled to announce that The Butler Brothers, the “L’enfant Terribles” of Canadian genre cinema, have signed on to direct their upcoming production, “Storm Warning.” This allegorical tale of Nazi Vampires invading a small town in Canada promises a thrilling and unique cinematic experience.The Butler Brothers, known for their bold and unconventional approach to filmmaking, are poised to bring their signature style to “Storm Warning.” Their reputation for pushing boundaries and delivering thought-provoking genre films makes them the perfect choice to helm this exciting project.“We are incredibly excited to have The Butler Brothers on board for ‘Storm Warning’,” said Bill Dever, President at Andromedia Distribution. “Their unique vision and passion for genre cinema align perfectly with our goals for this film. We believe they will bring a fresh and exciting perspective to this story, creating a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.”“Storm Warning” is envisioned as a throwback to the classic genre films of the 1980s, blending horror elements with social commentary and a healthy dose of dark humor. Andromedia Distribution is committed to creating commercially viable Canadian cinema that resonates with audiences worldwide. The film aims to capture the spirit of those beloved films while offering a modern and relevant narrative.The project is currently in pre-production, with principal photography scheduled to begin Mid May. Andromedia Distribution is actively seeking investors and partners who share their vision for creating high-quality, commercially successful Canadian genre films.“We believe that ‘Storm Warning’ has the potential to be a major success,” added Sam Dever Producer. “With The Butler Brothers at the helm and a compelling story, we are confident that this film will appeal to horror fans and investors alike.”Andromedia Distribution is dedicated to fostering the growth of Canadian cinema and providing a platform for talented filmmakers to showcase their work. “Storm Warning” represents a significant step towards achieving this goal, and the company is excited to share this journey with audiences and partners.
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