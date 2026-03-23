STORM WARNING: Canadian Duo The Butler Brothers to Direct Nazi Vampire Horror Flick

The only thing worse than Nazis or Vampires, is the two combined. Yet, Canadian directing duo, The Butler Brothers, will do just that in their next film, Storm Warning.

Slim on details other than the announcement that they are signed up to direct this next feature film, what we do know from it is that Storm Warning will be an "allegorical tale of Nazi Vampires invading a small town in Canada", and is "envisioned as a throwback to the classic genre films of the 1980s, blending horror elements with social commentary and a healthy dose of dark humor".

Storm Warning is currently in pre-production, with principal photography scheduled to begin Mid May.