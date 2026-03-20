SATURNALIA: Giallo Thriller Homage Arrives on VOD This April
The folks at Terror Films Releasing have sent out news that they are releasing Daniel Lerch's Saturnalia, a love letter to 70's Italian exploitation cinema, across digital platforms in April.
Miriam Basconi is shipped off to the prestigious Alstroemerias Academy after the mysterious death of her parents. Confronted with a cruel headmistress and disappearing students, Miriam must discover the truth of what’s happening and uncovers a surreal world living inside the walls.
For fans of the genre and era, Lerch also managed to get Claudio Simonetti from Goblin, a frequent musical collaborator with Il Maestro, Dario Argento, to compose the score for their debut feature film.
You can check out the poster and trailer for Saturnalia below the official announcement.
TERROR FILMS RELEASINGTakes Horror Fans Back in Time with the Giallo-Inspired Thriller SATURNALIATERROR FILMS RELEASING has teamed with producers Max Fischer and Vivian Owen to release director Daniel Lerch’s Saturnalia across digital platforms in North America beginning April 24th.Set in 1979, the film centers around Miriam Basconi (Sophia Anthony), a young woman shipped off to the prestigious Alstroemerias Academy after the mysterious death of both her parents. From her first day, Miriam senses the academy is not what it seems - students disappear in the night, strange men lurk in the shadows. Amongst its marbled halls lurks the iron grip of Headmistress Hemlock, whose cruelty is whispered about in every corridor. Determined to uncover the truth of what’s happening behind closed doors, Miriam stumbles upon something far stranger. A hidden world pulsing within the school itself, a surreal realm where the line between nightmare and reality blurs. To survive Alstroemerias, Miriam must confront not only its sinister authority, but the living, breathing mystery at its core.Director Daniel Lerch, on the making of the film: “Saturnalia is my love letter to 1970's Italian exploitation cinema. Making this film allowed us to pay homage to the Italian Gialli and supernatural horror films of my youth. It was an exciting challenge to attempt to innovate in such a creative genre, particularly as a period piece. Moviegoers were more patient back then, and filmmakers of the time were not afraid to challenge their audience. We approached our story with the same attitude and sensibility. Getting to collaborate with the legendary composer Claudio Simonetti, founding member of the seminal prog rock band Goblin, was icing on the cake. I remember my first time watching Dawn of the Dead and Suspiria. The music haunted my young mind. Fast forward 30+ years later and, when it was time to discuss who the composer of my first feature would be, the answer was clear in my mind. It simply must be Claudio Simonetti. As Claudio and Goblin defined the sound of the genre, we hope to leave a lasting imprint on the genre ourselves.”Saturnalia will roll out across TFR’s network of digital platform partners beginning on April 24th, 2026. Check out the official poster and trailer below, courtesy of Terror Films Releasing.
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