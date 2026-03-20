SATURNALIA: Giallo Thriller Homage Arrives on VOD This April

The folks at Terror Films Releasing have sent out news that they are releasing Daniel Lerch's Saturnalia, a love letter to 70's Italian exploitation cinema, across digital platforms in April.

Miriam Basconi is shipped off to the prestigious Alstroemerias Academy after the mysterious death of her parents. Confronted with a cruel headmistress and disappearing students, Miriam must discover the truth of what’s happening and uncovers a surreal world living inside the walls.

For fans of the genre and era, Lerch also managed to get Claudio Simonetti from Goblin, a frequent musical collaborator with Il Maestro, Dario Argento, to compose the score for their debut feature film.

You can check out the poster and trailer for Saturnalia below the official announcement.