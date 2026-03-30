Overlook 2026: The Crypt Keeper Loves a Parade, And FAMILY MOVIE & THE DR. LOOMIS TAPES Added
We are two weekends away from the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans and the film has another update for us to share.
First and foremost, The Crypt Keeper will be leading the Opening Night Second Line Parade. Then the voice of The Crypt Keeper, John Kassir, will participate in a panel discussion about the show's legacy.
Two more films have been added to this year's lineup, while one, unfortunately, had to dropped from the schedule. Family Movie, the horror comedy starring Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, along with their son and daughter, has been added, with Bacon and Sedgwick coming to town for the screening.
Then there will be a live presentation of Museum of Home Video Presents with VJ Bret Berg. Berg will be there in person to deliver their show, this time including a tribute to tribute to Donald Pleasance in THE DR. LOOMIS TAPES.
Unfortunately, as it goes when you run a festival, availability of films can change at a moment's notice and this year Capturing Bigfoot had to be set free to roam the mountain ranges of film rights and distribution once again. It likely means someone has picked up the rights for it and whomever it is, is planning their own release. It is a loss for the local audience but a win for cryptid movie fans everywhere.
Links to the schedules and Overlook's website are in the announcement that follows. Tickets are either on sale now, or soon.
WE CAN'T STOP ANNOUNCING!THE CRYPT KEEPER IS COMINGThe MORGUE, the merrier!The Opening Night Second Line Parade, presented by Shudder, will be led by the notorious superstar, The Crypt Keeper!Previously appearing onscreen at Overlook with Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight, The Crypt Keeper will now be joining us in the flesh (or as much flesh as a rotting corpse can manage) to command the parade as its grand marshal. And, don’t worry, there will be puns. See you there.Hello, Boils and Ghouls! Firmly after the golden age of EC comics forever altered the genre landscape, and before it hit the silver screen, TALES FROM THE CRYPT became one of the most influential and important early cable television shows in horror history. Macabre stories, pulp effects, and heavy hitters galore in front of and behind the camera helped this show reinvent the way horror entered your homes and inspired generations of storytellers and fans before seemingly becoming lost to the age of streaming.Join John Kassir, the voice of the renowned Crypt Keeper, along with a special friend or two, to recount the show's legacy. Because if at first you don't succeed, die, die again!Moderated by: Perri Nemiroff (Collider) and Matt Donato (Daily Dead).TWO NEW SCREENINGSKevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in PersonA down-on-their-luck, dysfunctional family, hard at work on their new horror film, gets more than they bargained for when a real dead body appears on set. The legendary Kevin Bacon directs and stars alongside the iconic Kyra Sedgwick and their real life kin in this moving ode to both slasher flicks and family.Museum of Home Video is a weekly found-footage livestream for stoners, seekers, archivists, and drinkers. VJ Bret Berg returns once more to Overlook for an IRL version of his show, including a riotous tribute to Donald Pleasance in "THE DR. LOOMIS TAPES". This is MOHV’s revolutionary new remix of the classic HALLOWEEN slasher franchise, told solely through the eyes of Pleasance’s unstable (and possibly wasted) psychiatric savior. Watch as he gets increasingly more unhinged and shattered as the series goes on. Could it be that Loomis is as dangerous to the town of Haddonfield as Michael Myers himself? You be the judge! Also in the program: some special Halloween-twinged vintage game show moments, and a toothsome CGI surprise.RESERVATIONS UPDATEFinal Girls will have an exclusive window starting at 12PM CT today to reserve tickets to these newly added films and panels.Campers, your window to reserve will open at 5PM CT today.Tickets for these new additions along with all other festival programming and events will go on sale Tuesday at 12PM CT.LAGNIAPPE SCREENINGSA Little Extra After the FestivalThe screams keep going during Overlook Lagniappe at both Canal Place and Uptown Prytania locations. Admission to all lagniappe screenings is free for pass holders. There will be no reservations for these films, pass holders can access these screenings via the pass holder walk up line. Those without passes can get 25% off the ticket price with code REDRUM for all Uptown screenings.April 1312:00 PM - Sinners - in 70mm - Uptown *7:00 PM - Never After Dark - Canal Place7:30 PM - Sinners - in 70mm - Uptown *9:00 PM - Parasomnia - Canal PlaceApril 142:30 PM - Exorcist II: The Heretic - Uptown *7:00 PM - Affection - Canal Place7:30 PM - Exorcist II: The Heretic - Uptown *8:30 PM - American Dollhouse - Canal PlaceApril 152:30 PM - Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) - 70th Anniversary, on 35mm - Uptown *7:30 PM - Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) - 70th Anniversary, on 35mm - Uptown *April 162:30 PM - Donnie Darko - 25th Anniversary - Uptown *7:30 PM - Donnie Darko - 25th Anniversary - Uptown *
SCREENING UPDATE.Due to circumstances beyond our control, CAPTURING BIGFOOT will no longer be able to screen at the festival. Please be advised that at this time, Bigfoot remains on the loose.
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