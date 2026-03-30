Overlook 2026: The Crypt Keeper Loves a Parade, And FAMILY MOVIE & THE DR. LOOMIS TAPES Added

We are two weekends away from the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans and the film has another update for us to share.

First and foremost, The Crypt Keeper will be leading the Opening Night Second Line Parade. Then the voice of The Crypt Keeper, John Kassir, will participate in a panel discussion about the show's legacy.

Two more films have been added to this year's lineup, while one, unfortunately, had to dropped from the schedule. Family Movie, the horror comedy starring Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, along with their son and daughter, has been added, with Bacon and Sedgwick coming to town for the screening.

Then there will be a live presentation of Museum of Home Video Presents with VJ Bret Berg. Berg will be there in person to deliver their show, this time including a tribute to tribute to Donald Pleasance in THE DR. LOOMIS TAPES.

Unfortunately, as it goes when you run a festival, availability of films can change at a moment's notice and this year Capturing Bigfoot had to be set free to roam the mountain ranges of film rights and distribution once again. It likely means someone has picked up the rights for it and whomever it is, is planning their own release. It is a loss for the local audience but a win for cryptid movie fans everywhere.

Links to the schedules and Overlook's website are in the announcement that follows. Tickets are either on sale now, or soon.