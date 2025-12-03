READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME Poster & Trailer Debut: Samara Weaving Returns in Horror Comedy Sequel

Samara Weaving returns as Grace the doomed bride in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the sequel to Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's 2019 hit horror comedy, Ready or Not. The poster and first trailer debuted earlier today. Check them both out below.

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Everyone had so much fun the first time Weaving returns, with the original directors and writers, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin Tyler Gillett, to have a go at post-marital blitz ... ... we mean, bliss. We do mean bliss, don't we? If you're fans of violence and laughs this does count as bliss.

This second time around Weaving will be joined by the aforemetioned Newton. Elijah Wood is on board, as well as Canadian genre greats Kevin Durand and David Cronenberg. Other recognizable faces in the mix include Sarah Michelle Gellar and Nestor Carbonell.