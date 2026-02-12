WATCHING MR. PEARSON Official Trailer Debut: Hugo Armstrong Stars in Emotional Drama

We are debuting the official trailer for Dillon Bentlage's comedy drama, Watching Mr. Pearson, along with a selection of exclusive stills.

When a once-famous actor can no longer decipher the past from the present, two devoted caretakers discover that imagination and performance may be the only way to help him reconnect with the world that's left him behind.

This one looks like it will really resonate with anyone who has parents beyond the age of retirement, octogenarians if it pleases you. The comedy drama tackles themes of disconnection, loss of agency, and recovery through cognative therapy with film (in place of music where much focus has been over the years). Gen X take note of this one. If this is not our life right now, it soon may be.

We can announce that the film will open on April 9th, launching in New England and the Chesapeake Bay Region, before rolling out nationally and strategically.