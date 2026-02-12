WATCHING MR. PEARSON Official Trailer Debut: Hugo Armstrong Stars in Emotional Drama
We are debuting the official trailer for Dillon Bentlage's comedy drama, Watching Mr. Pearson, along with a selection of exclusive stills.
When a once-famous actor can no longer decipher the past from the present, two devoted caretakers discover that imagination and performance may be the only way to help him reconnect with the world that's left him behind.
This one looks like it will really resonate with anyone who has parents beyond the age of retirement, octogenarians if it pleases you. The comedy drama tackles themes of disconnection, loss of agency, and recovery through cognative therapy with film (in place of music where much focus has been over the years). Gen X take note of this one. If this is not our life right now, it soon may be.
We can announce that the film will open on April 9th, launching in New England and the Chesapeake Bay Region, before rolling out nationally and strategically.
Watching Mr. Pearson, the warmly comedic and deeply human drama about aging, memory, and the sustaining power of storytelling, will be released theatrically in the United States.The film opens on April 9, 2026, launching in New England and the Chesapeake Bay Region, with wider national expansion beginning in May 2026. The rollout will focus on carefully curated engagements and filmmaker-supported screenings designed to emphasize the communal magic of watching a story unfold together in a darkened theatre.Written and directed by Dillon Bentlage, Watching Mr. Pearson stars Hugo Armstrong (Roman J. Israel, Esq., Lucky, and the 2026 Oscar-nominated Jane Austen’s Period Drama) as Robert Pearson, a once-celebrated screen actor whose present reality flickers as echoes of past performances glow just beneath the surface. Opposite him are Sam Bullington (Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, Fallout, The War Between) and Dominika Zawada, whose performance brings emotional precision and quiet strength to the film’s central relationship.Cared for by two devoted aides with strikingly different approaches, Pearson discovers that stepping back into scenes from his cinematic past can awaken something radiant and immediate. What begins as play becomes connection, and what feels fragile becomes unexpectedly luminous.Produced by Brian Reilly, Dillon Bentlage, Samantha Valletta, and Simon Kincade, the film balances humor and emotional honesty with a gentle cinematic touch, crafting an experience that feels intimate yet resonant on the big screen.RBL Films PR and Distribution will lead the U.S. theatrical release strategy in partnership with the filmmakers. Digital distribution details from KT Films and Hedy Films will be announced at a later date.“Watching Mr. Pearson is a film designed for theatrical connection, shared laughter, recognition, and conversation,” said Ry Levey of RBL Films. “We’re excited to work alongside the filmmaking team to bring the film to audiences through a carefully curated theatrical rollout.”In conjunction with the announcement, Screen Anarchy debuts the official theatrical trailer along with a selection of exclusive first-look images from the film.
