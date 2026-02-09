SHREDDED: Platinum Dunes Invites Horror Fans to Feel The Burn in Upcoming Horror Flick

News has come our way that an upcoming horror flick called Shredded, written and directed by Academy Award nominee Josh Lawson (The Eleven O’Clock, The Little Death, Long Story Short), is headed to Berlinale/EFM for international sales.

Reeling from a breakup, Eileen signs up for an intense gym class run by a charismatic but deranged coach. When she quits the program, he abducts her and imprisons her in his sadistic training compound, forcing her — and other captives — through punishing, often lethal workouts. As the physical toll mounts, Eileen must outwit the coach’s vicious regimen and turn his obsession with control and perfection against him before it’s too late.

The new flick is being produced by Platinum Dunes, one of the largest names in horror film production. Various other companies are heading into EFM to handle international and North American rights. No one appears to be attached to star in the production, nor is there an expected start date for production.

Genre Powerhouse Platinum Dunes Announces New Horror Feature ‘Shredded’ Fully Financed by Logical Pictures Group Logical Pictures International (LPI) and Protagonist Pictures will Co-Represent International Rights; UTA Independent Film Group to handle North America

Logical Pictures Group and Protagonist Pictures will launch international sales at the upcoming European Film Market on Shredded, a bold, high-concept horror feature produced by Platinum Dunes, the powerhouse production company behind the A Quiet Place and The Purge franchises. Protagonist will co-rep international rights with newly launched Logical Pictures International (LPI), and UTA Independent Film Group will represent North American rights. Logical Pictures Group provides full financing for the film as well. The announcement came today from Dave Bishop, CEO of Protagonist Pictures.

Designed as a viscerally entertaining crowd-pleaser, Shredded fuses relentless suspense with viciously sharp commentary, delivering nonstop chills and an unflinching look at the darker side of modern fitness culture and self-obsession.

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Josh Lawson (The Eleven O’Clock, The Little Death, Long Story Short), the film is a propulsive thrill ride that pushes toxic gym culture to terrifying extremes - an electric descent into diabolical mayhem where brains prove far more valuable than brawn.

Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Alex Ginno produce for Platinum Dunes, and Jeff Golenberg for Strand Entertainment (HBO’s “John Leguizamo's Ghetto Klown,” “Katt Williams Presents: Katthouse Comedy”). Executive Producers include Frédéric Fiore, Ryan Wickers and Andrei Kamarowsky for Logical Pictures Group, alongside Dave Bishop, James Pugh and George Hamilton for Protagonist Pictures, and Troy Lum.

“Josh has crafted a deeply personal story that brings the horror directly into the audience’s lives. He’s the kind of filmmaker Platinum Dunes is built around – a writer/director with a clear point of view and a sharp instinct for delivering a twisted, crowd-pleasing ride. After Shredded, audiences won’t look at gym equipment — or those wall-length mirrors — the same way again. We’re beyond excited to support him in bringing it to life with Protagonist and Logical as partners,’ said Platinum Dunes.

“Platinum Dunes has an extraordinary track record of creating iconic horror, and we’re thrilled to be joining Shredded and collaborating with our partners at Protagonist on this exciting new project,” confirms Andrei Kamarowsky, Head of International at Logical Pictures Group.

“Shredded is a high concept horror as brutal and unapologetically intense as the ultimate workout from hell,” added Protagonist Pictures’ CEO Dave Bishop. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Platinum Dunes on this bold and timely white-knuckle ride. Tapping directly into contemporary anxieties around control, self-obsession and self-improvement, Shredded is set to put worldwide theatrical audiences through their paces.”

Josh Lawson is best known for starring as Dr. Bruce Schweitz in the NBC hit comedy series, St. Denis Medical, and for his film roles in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Bombshell, and Mortal Kombat, with an upcoming role in Mortal Kombat II. Behind the camera, Lawson wrote and starred in the live-action short The Eleven O’Clock, which was nominated for an Academy Award. He also wrote, directed, and starred in the feature The Little Death, and the dark comedy Long Story Short, which he also executive produced.

Lawson is repped by UTA and Strand Entertainment.