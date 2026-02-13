IZZI: ORPHAN's Isabelle Fuhrman And GotG's Michael Rooker to Star in Possession Thriller

Izzi. Orphan franchise, and Michael Rooker (Guardians Of The Galaxy). Here is another one to place on your radar, an upcoming possession thriller called Deadline is reporting that sales have launched at EFM for the flick that is set to star Isabelle Fuhrman, from thefranchise, and Michael Rooker ().

Fuhrman is to star in a dual role in the film, whose synopsis reads: “After years of separation, Jenny returns home to discover that her twin sister Izzi has been possessed by a malevolent force and has disappeared into the surrounding woods. As a long-buried generational curse resurfaces, Jenny joins forces with her father John and local sheriff Blackstone (Rooker) to venture into the cursed forest in a desperate attempt to save her sister.” First-time directors Jamie and Jason Neese, whose string of producer credits also include Kevin Costner western Horizon, which they co-produced, and Freeform series Cruel Summer, said of their filmmaking debut: “Izzi is a possession thriller grounded in character rather than spectacle. We were drawn to the emotional weight of estranged siblings and the idea of a curse that’s passed down, not just through folklore, but through family trauma. Our goal was to create something tense, atmospheric, and intimate — where the supernatural elements feel inseparable from the characters’ choices.”

Fuhrman made headlines back in '22 when they reprised their role from the 2009 horror flick, Orphan. It wasn't that she was returning as the orphan 13 years later ; she was returning as the orphan from 13 years ago . With yet another Orphan film coming down the post-production pipeline, Fuhrman will continue to do what she does best: play two roles in the same film. Rooker comes with a built-in fan base across the genre spectrum.

The irony that Izzi will also be directed by twins, Jamie and Jason Neese, is not lost on us. The article reports that production is set to begin in the Fall.