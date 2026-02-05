DOCTOR CALIGARI'S CABINET OF WONDERS: Michael Shannon to Take Lead in Contemporary Take on The Classic, First-Ever Horror Feature Film

Michael Shannon is set to star in a new horror film, Doctor Caligari’s Cabinet of Wonders, a contemporary take on the original German film, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, by Rober Weine from 1920. The original is considered to be the first ever feature length horror film.

The new film will be directed by John Erick Dowdle from his own screenplay. He will co-direct with his brother Drew Dowdle. The Dowdle Brothers have worked with the actor before, on the mini-series Waco, in which Shannon co-starred.

Anton, a company we talked about the other day, is fully financing the film and they currently hold the worldwide rights. They will be going to Berlinale/EFM to off-load some of those rights in pre-sales to get back some of those production costs.

Production is expected to begin this Summer, in June.

[photo credit: Juankr]