BLIND COP 2 Exclusive: Chroma Picks up North American Rights to Indie Action-Comedy

But now, all of that has changed with the exclusive news that Chroma has acquired the North American rights for Blind Cop 2 and will release it across digital platforms later this year. International rights are still up for grabs and are being represented by Narrative Global Sales at EFM.

This 1980s-inspired action riot built for midnight audiences and cult cinema fans.

Genre distributor Chroma has secured North American rights to BLIND COP 2, with Narrative Global Sales presenting the film to buyers at the European Film Market (EFM)

Directed by Alec Bonk, BLIND COP 2 is a current standalone, nostalgia-fueled action film that embraces outrageous violence and absurdist humor in equal measure. When an influx of illegal weapons trafficking explodes onto the scene, a grieving blind police officer must purge the city streets or risk mass chaos breaking loose.

BLIND COP 2 was written by Bonk, Augustin Huffman, and Isaac McKinnon, and has been a hit on the festival circuit earning Best Film (Midnight Competition) at Fantaspoa, Best Off-Beat Comedy Feature at Another Hole in the Head, Best Director at the Wyoming International Film Festival and Best Action Film at MidWest Weird Fest, and more. It has been an official selection of additional festivals such as Panic Fest, Macabro Fich, and Etreum Horror Fest, and is currently on a North American roadshow in theaters throughout the US.

“Blind Cop 2 is an ode to the action-packed cinema so many of us grew up on,” said Ahbra Perry, VP of Chroma. “It perfectly satirizes the excess and attitude of 80s and 90s action films. Working with Alec and team has been a reminder that the next generation of film nerds will prevail.”

With its throwback energy and strong performance history with genre audiences, BLIND COP 2 is primed for international sales across theatrical, digital, and physical media platforms. The film is a natural fit for distributors looking to capitalize on cult branding, late-night programming, and genre-forward marketing.

"I spent my childhood obsessing over 80s action movies. So, when I decided to make my first feature film with my close collaborators, I thought: why not make a spiritual sequel to all these hyper macho heroes I loved as a kid?” explained Bonk. “Now after 10 years of work we are happy to share BLIND COP 2 with audiences across the world and are grateful for Chroma's North American release and Narrative Global Sales efforts internationally.”

Chroma will release the film across digital platforms in North America later this year, with Narrative Global Sales handling international sales at EFM 2026.