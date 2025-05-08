BLIND COP 2 Poster Reveal: He's Back For The First Time.

Once a revered, crime-fighting legend despite his blindness, Blind Cop is now a broken man after the murder of his partner, Mac. When a clue at a robbery links back to Mac’s death, Blind Cop spirals into a rogue investigation that pits him against crime lords, crooked cops, and his own haunted past. With the help of an eager young fan, Schmidty, he uncovers a conspiracy led by a shadowy kingpin and faces a shocking betrayal when Mac is revealed to be alive. In a blaze of vengeance and redemption, Blind Cop fights to bring justice his own way—no badge, no rules.

Blind Cop 2 - He's back for the first time!

We are revealing a fresh, new poster for 80's revival action comedy, Blind Cop 2, designed by Chris Barnes from Brutal Posters.

Blind Cop 2 is a sequel to a film that doesn't exist and is being touted as the kind of film that is best suited to be enjoyed in a theatrical experience with a group of friends. The action comedy will be self-distributed and aiming to have as long a theatrical window as possible.

The team behind the production is preparing a summer roadshow up and down the east coast, following a similar approach that the folks behind Hundreds of Beavers did last year.

Alec Bonk makes his feature film debut. Their movie stars George Fearing as Blind Cop and Isaac Mckinnon as Schmidty.