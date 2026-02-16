ABRACADAVAR: Mexican Heist Comedy to Start International Rollout This Spring
Our friends at FilmSharks have been locking down sales at EFM all week and have announced more sales for the Mexican heist comedy, Abracadavar.
Three magician siblings from the circus world find themselves brought back together to perform a magical and impossible coup: to steal a twin mummy valued at millions of dollars from an impenetrable fortress to save their family lineage.
Of important note to us in North America, Disney already have the North American rights with Hulu controlling the U.S. streaming rights, which may mean that we will get it on Disney+ here in Canada when it comes out.
The international trailer is below the following announcement.
The Film from Mexico Starring Alberto Estrella, Denisse Corona, Olaff Herrera and Pablo Abitia Premieres During Hispanic & Latin American Heritage MonthFilmSharks, BS AS based production and Sales Agent, announced today at the Berlinale/EFM that Cinemex, one of the largest Mexican Cinema exhibition and distribution co. shall theatrically release the film in 2Q 2026, most likely in May. Also VIC FILMS CORP. has taken all Central America and Caribean for theatrical release 2Q 2026, Movistar+ took Spain Paytv/SVOD and Spafax took inflight rights. Previovisly announced The Walt Disney Co. took all North American rights and Hulu is controlling U.S. streaming rights for the heist-movie/comedy “Abracadaver.” LATAM pay 1 window is under discussions among other European and Asian territories. The film, which was produced by Guido Rud with FilmSharks and the Pancho Rodriguez who recently passed away in Guadalajara, EP by Ozcar Ramirez Gonzalez and co produced by Fabiola Velázquez.“Abracadaver” was written and directed by Pancho Rodriguez (“Dia de Muertos,” and Guadalajara Audience Winner “Llamando a un Angel”) who recently passed away and it was honored by Latin and Int’l Press . He recently Won the Golden Iguana during it’s Mexican Premiere at the last FICG Guadalajara 2025 and tells the story of three magician siblings from the circus world who find themselves brought back together to perform a magical and impossible coup: to steal a twin mummy valued at millions of dollars from an impenetrable fortress to save their family lineage. The heist-movie/comedy is filled with unexpected twists and turns leading up to the unbelievable grand finale.“Abracadaver” stars Mexican stand-out actors including Alberto Estrella (“Man on Fire”), Denisse Corona (“Centauro del norte”), Pablo Abitia (“Pancho Villa”), Olaff Herrera (“Cada Minuto Cuenta”), Iannis Guerrero (“Nosotros los Nobles”), Dagoberto Gama (“Amores Perros”), Costanza Andrade (“Mariachis”) and José Sefami (“Infierno”).The film was shot in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with the aid of local JALISCO Government tax rebate: Filma Jalisco.Guido Rud from FilmSharks: I believed in Pancho talent and we worked fiercely for this film to see the light and we are bless this film is being welcomed by world buyers as it’s an outstanding film and an outstanding script. I am so thankful to all cast and crew and to the Distributors and clients that trusted us.
