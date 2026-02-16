ABRACADAVAR: Mexican Heist Comedy to Start International Rollout This Spring

Our friends at FilmSharks have been locking down sales at EFM all week and have announced more sales for the Mexican heist comedy, Abracadavar.

Three magician siblings from the circus world find themselves brought back together to perform a magical and impossible coup: to steal a twin mummy valued at millions of dollars from an impenetrable fortress to save their family lineage.

Of important note to us in North America, Disney already have the North American rights with Hulu controlling the U.S. streaming rights, which may mean that we will get it on Disney+ here in Canada when it comes out.

The international trailer is below the following announcement.