WHISTLE: Teaser Poster Released, Theatrical Date Announced. Corin Hardy's Horror Premieres at Fantastic Fest Tonight

Corin Hardy's upcoming horror flick, Whistle, is having it's world premiere at Fantastic Fest today. With that, the teaser poster has just been released and the theatrical date has also been announced by Independent Film Company and Shudder - February 6th, 2026.

A misfit group of unwitting high school students stumble upon a cursed object, an ancient Aztec Death Whistle. They discover that blowing the whistle and the terrifying sound it emits will summon their future deaths to hunt them down. As the body count rises, the friends investigate the origins of the deadly artifact in a desperate effort to stop the horrifying chain of events that they have set in motion.

I would probably not blow into an aztec death whistle if it looked like it was sporting human teeth, but that's just me. The whistles they sell to tourists are not all that big. Which means on a teeth to head size ratio if these were adult teeth the whistle in this teaser poster would be the size of a human skull.

Not very practical to carry around, nor claim through customs. So, it made us think, 'Those teeth cannot be all that big, did they belong to children!?!'. See what you made us do? You made us think terrible thoughts!

Directed by Corin Hardy and written by Owen Egerton, the cast includes Dafne Keen, Sophie Nélisse, Sky Yang, Jhaleil Swaby, Ali Skovbye, Percy Hynes White, Michelle Fairley, and Nick Frost.