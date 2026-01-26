PSYCHONAUT Trailer: Fizz-e-Motion Boards Sci-fi Thriller For Sales at Berlinale/EFM

Variety has reported that Fizz-e-Motion has come on board as the sales agent for Thijs Meuwese's sci-fi thriller, Psychonaut. They will present the film to prospective buyers during Berlinale/EFM, and they now have a trailer, which you may watch below.

Enabled by a mysterious futuristic machine, Max, a young woman, dives inside the mind of her dying girlfriend, trying to find the essential memory that could save her life, all the while being hunted by a man they presumed to be dead.

Psychonaut stars Fiona Dourif, of the clan Dourif, a name synomonous with the Chucky franchise. They are also enjoying the fame that comes with starring in the ensemble of the excellent, excellent medical drama, The Pitt. The film also stars Julia Batelaan, who has appeared in Meuwese's sci-fi action films, including Molly and Kill Mode. Yasmin Blake and Lloydd Hamwijk joined them.

Meuwese said, “‘Psychonaut’ is a trippy microbudget drama with elements of science fiction and horror in the same vein as movies like ‘Pi,’ ‘Following,’ ‘Primer’ and ‘The Lighthouse.’ Designed from the ground up to blur the boundaries between reality, dream and memory, ‘Psychonaut’ is a gritty dive into human subconsciousness and the formative moments of our lives.”

We caught Psychonaut when it played at Brooklyn Horror in 2024. Our full review is here.